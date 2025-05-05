Giants at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 5

Its Monday, May 5 and the Giants (22-13) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (21-14). Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Matthew Boyd for Chicago.

The Giants are coming off a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. They won the series 3-1.

Logan Webb picked up the win. He only gave up one run on six hits in 7.0 innings. Willy Adames was great. He had two runs, three RBIs, on three hits.

The Cubs lost last night against the Milwaukee Brewers, but won the season series. The Cubs are 21-14 and are 1st in the National League Central.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Cubs

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, NBCS BA

Odds for the Giants at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Giants (+126), Cubs (-151)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. Matthew Boyd

Giants: Landen Roupp , (2-2, 5.10 ERA)

Last outing (San Diego Padres, 4/30): 4.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Cubs: Matthew Boyd , (2-2, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing (Pittsburgh Pirates, 4/30): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Cubs

The Giants have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL Central teams

The Over is 20-14-1 in Giants’ games this season

The Giants have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Giants and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

