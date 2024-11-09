 Skip navigation
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Phoenix, November 2024

  
Published November 9, 2024 06:00 AM

NASCAR will crown its second national series champion of the weekend Saturday at Phoenix Raceway while setting the field for its premier series’ season finale.

Qualifying for the Xfinity Series will begin at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 5:05 p.m.

The Xfinity race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier as the championship contenders.

Here are the details for Satuday at Phoenix Raceway:

Phoenix Raceway weekend weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 75 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

Saturday, Nov. 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4-4:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 5:05-6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/200 miles; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)