Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks hints at return of Project 91 car to NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said he expects to see the team’s Project 91 car back on the track “sooner rather than later” after the team did not run the car in 2023.

Marks made the comment this week at the Fifth Annual Race Industry Week sponsored by Racer.com, epartrade.com and Speed Sport.

The Project 91 program is designed to provide an opportunity for renowned international racing drivers to compete in a NASCAR race while also broadening Trackhouse Racing’s reach.

Trackhouse Racing debuted the Project 91 effort in 2022 with former world champion Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen.

Raikkonen returned to run at COTA in 2023. Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 while making his Cup debut with Project 91. He ran one other race that season.

Trackhouse will add van Gisbergen to its Cup lineup, expanding to a three-car full-time effort in 2025. He’ll be teammates to Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Marks said this week that there was too much going on at Trackhouse Racing this past year in preparing for the three-car effort in 2025 to run the Project 91 car.

“Project 91 is certainly not dead,” Marks said. “I would expect to see that on the racetrack sooner rather than later. … We’ve got great partners on that car. As far as the future, a lot of opportunity. I mean a ton of opportunity. I get phone calls all the time from some of the greatest drivers around the world about coming and doing it. That’s really exciting for us.”

