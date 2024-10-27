Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in NASCAR title race, winning playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Tyler Reddick outdueled Ryan Blaney on the final lap, winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway to earn a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

It’ll be the first appearance in the Championship 4 for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, who was watching Reddick’s win from the team’s pit stand.

“Little kid drove his ass off,” Jordan told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I’m proud of him. Oh man, he just let go. He just went for it, and I’m glad. We needed it. We needed it.”

Jordan gave Reddick a big hug as he exited his No. 45 Toyota, telling him, “Yeah, baby! Good job, kid! Man, good job.”

Reddick, who started from the pole position, finished 0.241 seconds ahead of Blaney and joined Joey Logano in the championship round one week after a flip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway put him a must-win situation.

On the final lap, he went from third to first, passing Hamlin and then Reddick with a power move to the outside in Turn 3 to take the lead for good.

“We were backed in the corner, man, and we had no other choice,” Reddick told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “We were going to do what it took to win this race and fight for a championship.

“I couldn’t believe It. I just knew I needed to get on his right-side door. He raced me clean, I appreciate it.”

Seeking to defend his 2023 Cup championship, Blaney came up one spot of returning to the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season.

“Obvious disappointment. Had a great shot to win and I didn’t have a very good last lap. Man, I thought I got into 3 hard. And Reddick just blasted off in there and it stuck for him, which is pretty impressive. Yeah, I hate to give one away like that. I don’t know if we gave it away. We got the lead back after losing it on the restart just last lap didn’t play out for us. I appreciate everyone on the 12 team for bringing a really fast car. Had a great shot to go to Phoenix. We still got one more chance to look fward to that. Shame, I’ll be thrhinking through it all night what I should have done different. Really proud of the effort.

Reddick joined Las Vegas winner Joey Logano in locking up half of the spots in the four-driver championship field. The remaining two spots will be determined in the Nov. 2 race at Martinsville Speedway between Blaney, Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson.

In a 400-mile race that featured a track-record 33 lead changes, every remaining playoff driver but Byron and Logano led at Homestad-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin finished third Sunday, followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and William Byron as playoff drivers took the top six spots.

Larson finished 13th after causing the final caution with a Turn 4 spin on Lap 256, setting up a final seven-lap shootout for the victory.

Larson started second and ran inside the top five until his right-rear tire went flat on Lap 48. His No. 5 Chevrolet already was beside the wall before impact, but the incident still affected his handling through the end of Stage 2.

After falling as deep as 35th, the 2021 Cup Series champion was trying to pass Blaney for the lead when he lost control of his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Stage 1 winner: Reddick

Stage 2 winner: Hamlin

Next: The Round of 8 will continue Sunday, Nov. 2 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)