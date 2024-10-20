Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
Joey Logano earned his third victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season, winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and becoming the first playoff driver to advance to the
Championship 4.
Logano had entered the third round ranked last among the eight remaining playoff drivers, 11 points below the cutoff line.
The next two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway will lock in the other three title-eligible spots in the Championship 4 field of the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
MORE: Click here for driver points after Las Vegas l Click here for car owner points after Las Vegas
MORE: Click here for Las Vegas results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
The three drivers above the cutline after Las Vegas are Christopher Bell (plus-42 points), Kyle Larson (plus-35) and William Byron (plus-27).
Below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (minus-27), Tyler Reddick (minus-30), Ryan Blaney (minus-47) and Chase Elliott (minus-53).
Here is the finishing order at Las Vegas:
1. Joey Logano
2. Christopher Bell
3. Daniel Suarez
4. William Byron
5. Alex Bowman
6. Martin Truex Jr.
7. Ross Chastain
8. Denny Hamlin
9. John Hunter Nemechek
10. Chris Buescher
11. Kyle Larson
12. Bubba Wallace
13. Kyle Busch
14. Corey LaJoie
15. Harrison Burton
16. Zane Smith
17. Justin Haley
18. Noah Gragson
19. Daniel Hemric
20. Michael McDowell
21. Cody Ware
22. Ryan Preece
23. Carson Hocevar
24. Josh Berry
25. Erik Jones
26. Chase Briscoe
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28. Jimmie Johnson
29. Shane Van Gisbergen
30. Ty Gibbs
31. Todd Gilliland
32. Ryan Blaney
33. Chase Elliott
34. Austin Cindric
35. Tyler Reddick
36. Brad Keselowski
37. Austin Dillon