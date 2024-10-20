Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Las Vegas

Joey Logano earned his third victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season, winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and becoming the first playoff driver to advance to the

Championship 4.

Logano had entered the third round ranked last among the eight remaining playoff drivers, 11 points below the cutoff line.

The next two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway will lock in the other three title-eligible spots in the Championship 4 field of the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The three drivers above the cutline after Las Vegas are Christopher Bell (plus-42 points), Kyle Larson (plus-35) and William Byron (plus-27).

Below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (minus-27), Tyler Reddick (minus-30), Ryan Blaney (minus-47) and Chase Elliott (minus-53).

Here is the finishing order at Las Vegas:

1. Joey Logano

2. Christopher Bell

3. Daniel Suarez

4. William Byron

5. Alex Bowman

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Ross Chastain

8. Denny Hamlin

9. John Hunter Nemechek

10. Chris Buescher

11. Kyle Larson

12. Bubba Wallace

13. Kyle Busch

14. Corey LaJoie

15. Harrison Burton

16. Zane Smith

17. Justin Haley

18. Noah Gragson

19. Daniel Hemric

20. Michael McDowell

21. Cody Ware

22. Ryan Preece

23. Carson Hocevar

24. Josh Berry

25. Erik Jones

26. Chase Briscoe

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28. Jimmie Johnson

29. Shane Van Gisbergen

30. Ty Gibbs

31. Todd Gilliland

32. Ryan Blaney

33. Chase Elliott

34. Austin Cindric

35. Tyler Reddick

36. Brad Keselowski

37. Austin Dillon