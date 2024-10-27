Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Tyler Reddick became the second NASCAR Cup Series driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4 with a last-lap pass for the victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Reddick, who had entered the race 30 points below the cutline after a 35th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joined Joey Logano in the title race with his third victory this season and eighth of his career.
The Nov. 2 race at Martinsville Speedway will lock in the final two spots in the Championship 4 field. The title will be decided in the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
MORE: Click here for driver points after Homestead l Click here for car owner points after Homestead
MORE: Click here for Homestead results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
A win at Martinsville would advance one of the remaining six eligible drivers into the championship race.
The two drivers above the cutline after Las Vegas are Christopher Bell (plus-29 points) and William Byron (plus-7).
Below the cutline are Kyle Larson (minus-7), Denny Hamlin (minus-18), Blaney (minus-38) and Chase Elliott (minus-43).
Here is the finishing order at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
1. Tyler Reddick
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Christopher Bell
5. Chase Elliott
6. William Byron
7. Alex Bowman
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Carson Hocevar
10. Ryan Preece
11. Josh Berry
12. Chase Briscoe
13. Kyle Larson (P)
14. Michael McDowell
15. Chris Buescher
16. Daniel Suarez
17. Brad Keselowski
18. Bubba Wallace
19. Noah Gragson
20. Todd Gilliland
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Erik Jones
23. Martin Truex Jr.
24. Harrison Burton
25. Austin Dillon
26. John Hunter Nemechek
27. Austin Cindric
28. Joey Logano
29. Daniel Hemric
30. Zane Smith
31. Kyle Busch
32. Kaz Grala
33. Ross Chastain
34. Justin Haley
35. Corey LaJoie
36. Ty Gibbs
37. Chad Finchum
38. JJ Yeley