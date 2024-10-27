Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Tyler Reddick became the second NASCAR Cup Series driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4 with a last-lap pass for the victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick, who had entered the race 30 points below the cutline after a 35th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joined Joey Logano in the title race with his third victory this season and eighth of his career.

The Nov. 2 race at Martinsville Speedway will lock in the final two spots in the Championship 4 field. The title will be decided in the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

A win at Martinsville would advance one of the remaining six eligible drivers into the championship race.

The two drivers above the cutline after Las Vegas are Christopher Bell (plus-29 points) and William Byron (plus-7).

Below the cutline are Kyle Larson (minus-7), Denny Hamlin (minus-18), Blaney (minus-38) and Chase Elliott (minus-43).

Here is the finishing order at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Christopher Bell

5. Chase Elliott

6. William Byron

7. Alex Bowman

8. AJ Allmendinger

9. Carson Hocevar

10. Ryan Preece

11. Josh Berry

12. Chase Briscoe

13. Kyle Larson (P)

14. Michael McDowell

15. Chris Buescher

16. Daniel Suarez

17. Brad Keselowski

18. Bubba Wallace

19. Noah Gragson

20. Todd Gilliland

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Erik Jones

23. Martin Truex Jr.

24. Harrison Burton

25. Austin Dillon

26. John Hunter Nemechek

27. Austin Cindric

28. Joey Logano

29. Daniel Hemric

30. Zane Smith

31. Kyle Busch

32. Kaz Grala

33. Ross Chastain

34. Justin Haley

35. Corey LaJoie

36. Ty Gibbs

37. Chad Finchum

38. JJ Yeley

