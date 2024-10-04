Where to watch NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Talladega
The Xfinity Series playoffs continue Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.
Reigning champion Cole Custer is the points leader. Riley Herbst holds the final transfer spot. Justin Allgaier (-1 point), AJ Allmendinger (-13), Parker Kligerman (-15) and Sammy Smith (-23) and are all below the cutline entering the middle race of the opening round.
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway
(All times Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:58 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.
PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:50 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:51 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 94 laps (250.04 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.
STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on CW. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
LAST TIME: Jesse Love won in double overtime in April. Riley Herbst was second. Anthony Alfredo finished third.