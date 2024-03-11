Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Here is a look at the winners and losers after Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

WINNERS

Toyota — The manufacturer had led only 15 laps in the last four races at Phoenix. Sunday, Toyotas led all but 14 of the 312 laps and celebrated Christopher Bell’s victory.

Joe Gibbs Racing — The company swept the three races at Phoenix. William Sawalich won the ARCA race. Chandler Smith won the Xfinity race. Christopher Bell won the Cup race. Also, Ty Gibbs finished a career-best third in the Cup race.

RFK Racing — Team placed both its cars in the top five. Chris Buescher finished second. Brad Keselowski, in need of a good finish, placed fourth. It was Buescher’s second top five in a row at Phoenix. It was Keselowski’s first top 10 of the year.

Ryan Blaney — His fifth-place finish was his third top five in a row at Phoenix.

Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming Toyota had struggled the past two years at Phoenix. Sunday, Toyotas dominated, led by Christopher Bell’s win.

LOSERS

Richard Childress Racing — Sunday was a rough day. Austin Dillon was collected in an early crash. Kyle Busch later spun. Dillon finished 32nd. Busch was 22nd.

Joey Logano — Yes, he has started the front row in three of the first four races, but his 34th-place finish is his third result of 28th or worse this year. He’s fallen to 30th in the points.

Corey LaJoie — He followed a 32nd-place finish at Las Vegas by placing 33rd at Phoenix.