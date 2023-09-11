 Skip navigation
NBAPhiladelphia 76ersDanny Green

Danny
Green

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
Danny Green returns to Philadelphia 76ers on one-year contract
Green played two seasons in Philly before tearing his ACL in the 2022 playoffs.
What happened to USA Basketball? The best players chose Paris Olympics
James Harden fires back at report he “pouted” after All-Star snub last year
Embiid reportedly has given 76ers “assurances” he will stick with them through Harden situation
Ben Simmons said if he was to be traded, he would want to return to Philadelphia
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
Maxey on 76ers, Harden’s trade request: ‘It’s not our first rodeo’