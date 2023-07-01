 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Sam Merrill

Sam
Merrill

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • sam merrill.png
    Sam Merrill
    CLE Shooting Guard #5
    Sam Merrill leads Cavs with 17 points in finale
  • sam merrill.png
    Sam Merrill
    CLE Shooting Guard #5
    Report: Cavs sign Sam Merrill to multi-year deal
  • sam merrill.png
    Sam Merrill
    CLE Shooting Guard #5
    Shams: Cavs sign Sam Merrill to 10-day contract
  • KZ-Okpala.jpg
    KZ Okpala
    NBA Small Forward #30
    Okpala, Moneke and Dellavedova make Kings roster
  • sam merrill.png
    Sam Merrill
    CLE Shooting Guard #5
    Sam Merrill signs deal with Sacramento
