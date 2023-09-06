Danny Green returns to Philadelphia 76ers on one-year contract

Heading into a pressure-filled season in Philadelphia where critical questions about the roster still hang over the club — hello James Harden! — the 76ers have reached for a bit of stability.

Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wing Danny Green, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadephia.

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 6, 2023

This is undoubtedly a veteran minimum contract ($2.7 million) and Wojnarowski’s writing suggests it is not fully guaranteed (the 76ers have 13 guaranteed contracts for next season on the books).

This is a good vibes signing on a team that could use them. As several 76ers writers noted, Green has a strong relationship with Joel Embiid — the guy the 76ers are desperately trying to keep happy — and played for new coach Nick Nurse in Toronto.

Green’s role now certainly will be smaller than his last two years with the 76ers, the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when he started 97 games across the two seasons and averaged more than 20 minutes a night. Green tore his ACL in the 2022 playoffs with the 76ers and spent much of last season recovering, not playing until February. He was with the Grizzlies, who traded him to the Rockets at the deadline, then the Rockets waived him. Green signed with the Cavaliers as a free agent and played in eight games for them plus four playoff games.

This is a solid signing that gives the Nurse a veteran option on the wing to turn to at points.