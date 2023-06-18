Skip navigation
NBA
Denver Nuggets
David Adelman
DA
David
Adelman
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Nuggets remove interim tag, hire David Adelman as next head coach
Adelman took over with three games left in the regular season and guided the team to the second round of the playoffs.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
David Adelman
DEN
Head Coach
Shams: Nuggets tab David Adelman as head coach
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander officially named NBA MVP, his first win
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
2025 NBA Finals predictions, what’s next for Celtics, Cavaliers, Nuggets, Warriors in playoffs roundtable
Kurt Helin
,
+2 More
Kurt Helin
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
+1 More
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
Brunson, SGA bringing ‘star power’ to NBA playoffs
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7: Oklahoma City’s defense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overwhelm Denver, take series
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
