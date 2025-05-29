2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Thunder add Thomas Sorber and Rasheer Fleming, Asa Newell slides to Pacers

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and still play college basketball has passed, and we saw numerous talented players opt to return to college for another season , including Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Alabama’s Labaron Philon and Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford, among others.

Those moves take away from some of the depth of this class, but this is the new reality of NIL money being available. Still, there is plenty of talent that will be available in the first round of this draft, and our mock draft 2.0 showcases it. This mock will also extend to cover the entire first round after the first edition only included the lottery picks.

With less than a month until the draft, here is how our team currently thinks it will play out:

1. Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Even with the shocking decision made by Nico Harrison in February (you know what that was), there isn’t much to deliberate here. Flagg is the unquestioned top prospect in this draft class, so he has to be the pick here. He should slot in nicely next to Anthony Davis in the short term and will be an excellent focal point in the long term. - Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

Mavs' Jason Kidd talks upcoming draft, Luka trade The Dan Patrick show discusses the NBA Playoffs and the upcoming NBA Draft with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, discussing Duke's Cooper Flagg's transition into the NBA and the recent Luka Doncic trade.

2. Brooklyn Nets

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Take the best player on the board. Don’t pull a “We have De’Aaron Fox, we don’t need Luka Doncic” draft moment. The Spurs will shop this pick but will want a massive return so they most likely keep it and let Harper fight for minutes with Fox and Stephon Castle. - Kurt Helin, NBC Sports

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

While I think the odds of Philadelphia making this pick are low, I think Bailey makes sense here if they stay. He’s a talented scorer with tons of upside, and he’s not as bad of a passer as the numbers indicate. Bailey will help them be more competitive next season, assuming the rest of the roster has better injury luck. - Noah Rubin, Rotoworld

4. Charlotte Hornets

V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The Hornets have a need for additional offensive firepower on the perimeter, especially with starter Josh Green being far more impactful as a defender than as a scorer. The athletic Edgecombe fits the bill, and there may also be opportunities to play on the ball due to LaMelo Ball’s injury history. - Johnson

5: Utah Jazz

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Danny Ainge is going to shop this pick, but if he keeps it, the Jazz take Fears and bet that Will Hardy and his staff can develop his three-point shot and limit his turnovers. - Helin

6. Washington Wizards

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen gets reunited with his childhood neighbor Bub Carrington, and he allows Alex Sarr to spend more time on the perimeter. Sarr and Queen compliment each other well, with Queen spending more time being physical in the paint, while Sarr can clean up any issues of having an undersized center with his shot-blocking ability. - Rubin

Queen's top moments from Terrapins' 2024-25 season Look back on the highlights from Derik Queen's 2024-25 season. The Terrapins freshman center is projected as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

7. New Orleans Pelicans

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Sure, the Pelicans used a first-round pick on Yves Missi last summer. But passing on a talent like Maluach if he’s still on the board would be difficult for them to do. He was measured at nearly 7-foot-1 without shoes at the combine, and there’s plenty of room for growth with Maluach not turning 19 until September. - Johnson

8. Brooklyn Nets

Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

You can’t go wrong taking the best shooter on the board. - Helin

9. Toronto Raptors

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Perhaps this isn’t a classic Masai Ujiri pick, but Johnson’s upside as a scorer is too good for them to pass up. Johnson can step in as a perimeter scoring option off the bench for Toronto from day one, and he can develop into much more than that. This was a “best player available pick” more than a flawless fit. - Rubin

10. Houston Rockets (via PHX)

Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Given the need for improved perimeter shooting, would the Rockets entertain including this pick in a package that would land them a proven option? Jakucionis only shot 31.8 percent from three on 5.2 attempts per game during his lone season at Illinois, so he may not help much in that regard if the Rockets were to select him. However, he provides good size for his position, potentially setting up a solid partnership for the future with last year’s lottery pick, Reed Sheppard. - Johnson

Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season Look back on the highlights from Kasparas Jakucionis' 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini freshman guard is projected as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

Collin Murray-Boyles, C, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles is the ultimate “if we can develop his shot” player in this draft. The Trail Blazers will bet they can. - Helin

12. Chicago Bulls

Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm, France

The Bulls have been trying to figure out a direction for a while, and Essengue will provide them with a young piece that can make an impact on both ends of the floor. He should be able to get some easy buckets in Chicago, courtesy of some Josh Giddey passes. However, his upside on defense is what should get Bulls fans excited. - Rubin

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC)

Danny Wolf, F Michigan

With Clint Capela set to hit free agency and Onyeka Okongwu seemingly locked into the starting center role, adding depth to the frontcourt should be a priority for the Hawks in this draft. Wolf may not be listed as a center, but he measured at 6-foot-10.5 at the combine and can stretch the floor out to beyond the three-point line. Add in the passing ability, and Wolf can add a dimension to the Hawks’ offense that has been lacking. - Johnson

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)

Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

The Spurs are looking for wings (and may be for a number of years going forward) and Bryant is a good long-term play. He’s a bit raw, but this far down in the draft is a good time to bet on upside potential — which Bryant has plenty of. - Helin

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA)

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

The Thunder don’t exactly have any weaknesses, and it isn’t often that an NBA Finals team makes two first-round picks, including one this early. Sorber is a 6’10.5” center with an insane 7’6” wingspan, and he showcased shooting touch and passing ability last season, which will be attractive to OKC. However, his defensive ability is what is exciting, so he’ll fit in nicely with one of the best defensive teams ever. - Rubin

16. Orlando Magic

Jace Richardson, G, Michigan State

The Magic are still in dire need of perimeter shooting, specifically players who are comfortable off the ball due to the presence of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Richardson’s height measurement at the combine may have raised some eyebrows, but he’s a solid perimeter defender who’s also one of the best shooters in this class. In past drafts, the Magic have seemingly prioritized length, but this is a spot where they should strongly consider prioritizing shooting. - Johnson

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET)

Nolan Traore, G, Saint-Quentin, France

The Timberwolves will be looking for inexpensive Mike Conley replacements and depth at the point, and the French guard showed real growth as a teenager playing professionally in France last season. - Helin

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM)

Egor Demin, G, BYU

The Wizards are in a position where they can afford to take some upside swings, and the idea of what Demin can be is enticing. His lone season at BYU wasn’t great, but a 6’9.5” point guard is rather unique. The 19-year-old will have time to figure things out in Washington. - Rubin

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL)

Liam McNeeley, G/F, Connecticut

Brooklyn has four first-round picks, and while the team is in rebuilding mode, it may not be prudent to hold onto all four (see Houston’s 2021 draft class), so we’ll see what Sean Marks does. As for the pick, McNeeley had a good combine, alleviating any potential concerns that scouts and decision-makers may have had after an ankle injury limited him for a significant portion of the season. - Johnson

McNeeley's top moments from UConn's 2024-25 season Look back on the highlights from Liam McNeeley's 2024-25 season. The Huskies freshman forward is projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

20. Miami Heat (via GSW)

Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford is a classic Miami player in that he’s smart, can shoot and defend, and showed leadership in college. It’s easy to see Clifford finding his way into the Heat rotation within a couple of years. - Helin

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN)

Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm, Israel

Saraf will be the second player drafted from Ratiopharm Ulm in the first round of this draft, joining Essengue. The 6’6” lefty is a crafty playmaker, and Utah has been trying to figure out the point guard position over the last few drafts. Though Isaiah Collier had a promising rookie season, Saraf is worth taking a chance on. - Rubin

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL)

Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija, France

To say that this is a “home run swing” would be an understatement, as Beringer did not shift his focus to basketball (from soccer) until four years ago. However, he’s the kind of prospect that teams are willing to roll the dice on, especially with the defensive upside. Beringer’s offensive skill set needs work, but that’s to be expected of a player with his limited competitive experience. - Johnson

23. Indiana Pacers

Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

An athletic, energy big who could come off the bench and run with the Pacers. They also have the depth to allow him time to develop his shooting and ball handling. - Helin

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph’s

The rich get richer. The 6’9.5” wing boasts a 7’5.25” wingspan, which will help make a massive impact on the defensive end. He also has a lethal outside shot and should be a solid two-way reserve for one of the deepest teams in the league. - Rubin

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN)

Maxime Raynaud, F/C, Stanford

After winning the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player award in 2024, Raynaud was outstanding in his lone season in the ACC, earning first-team All-Conference honors. He measured extremely well at the combine, can space the floor out to the three-point line and is a capable defender in the two-man game. And with starting center Wendell Carter Jr.‘s injury history, Orlando getting a player of Raynaud’s caliber at this spot could prove to be a steal. - Johnson

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK)

Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

His standout NCAA tournament has to make the Nets feel good about his potential at the next level, particularly as a scorer off the bench (he can hit tough shots). - Helin

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU)

Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

Coward only played six games last season due to a shoulder injury, and prior to entering the draft, he was planning to transfer to Duke. However, he excelled at the combine with a 7’2” wingspan and 38.5” vertical, and he showcased his elite outside shot. Coward would be a solid piece for Brooklyn to build with. - Rubin

28. Boston Celtics

Noah Penda, F, Le Mans, France

The Celtics may not have multiple first-round picks in this draft, but their salary cap situation and Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles tendon tear make them one of the teams to watch. Penda, who can play either forward position, offers defensive versatility and a solid basketball IQ. His shooting does need to improve, but Boston should have the options around him to help compensate for that issue. - Johnson

29: Phoenix Suns (via CLE)

Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Real Madrid, Spain

Predicting what the Suns are thinking is an impossible task. Gonzalez deserves to be a first-round pick, but he’s a bit of a development project. Do Mat Ishbia’s win-now Suns have the patience for that? - Helin

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC)

Drake Powell, G, North Carolina

One of my favorite players in this class, Powell was limited at UNC, but he tested well at the combine with a 43” vertical and a seven-foot wingspan. Powell will be able to make an impact on defense from day one and will fit in well with the other elite defenders on the Clippers. The 19-year-old former five-star high school prospect also has the upside to be much more than a defensive role player, and the Clippers certainly need to consider their future as Kawhi Leonard and James Harden continue to age. - Rubin