NBA Summer League Day 5: Johnny Furphy’s legendary dunk, Kyle Filipowski, Jazz put on a show

We’re into the second phase of Summer League, with a lot of the stars done, but not all. And those stars showed out on Monday.

Johnny Furphy’s legendary dunk

This whole game was fun. The Bulls and the Pacers combined for the most entertaining game of the Summer League so far.

However, it was the Pacers’ Johnny Furphy who stole the show with a legendary dunk.

JOHNNY FURPHY MY GOODNESS 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/jjQYQJ4gLP — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2025

Poor Noa Essengue is about to be a meme.

To be fair, Essengue scored 21 points, while Matas Buzelis showed why he is too good to still be playing in Summer League, scoring 28 points. It wasn’t just those buckets; it was that the Bulls were getting theirs with flair in an up-and-down, fast-paced game. —Kurt Helin

SHOWTIME FROM YUKI & THE BULLS 🔥



CHI leads in the 4th... #NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/YVuNzItXL7 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2025

Spurs and Jazz put on a show

The matchup between the Spurs and Jazz ended up being one of the best games of Summer League so far.

Kyle Filipowski dominated early and often, knocking down three triples in the first four minutes of the game and finishing with 35 points, 11 rebounds and five three-pointers. He had a layup to give Utah a late lead before Dylan Harper tied it up to force overtime, and Filipowski also had a dunk with two seconds left in overtime to tie the game before Riley Minix nailed the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

RILEY MINIX BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🚨



Spurs win a THRILLER in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/d5EJ70EmCR — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2025

Filipowski has been fantastic through Summer League in both Utah and Las Vegas, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they opted to shut him down for the remainder of the summer. With John Collins now in Los Angeles, Filipowski should be a key contributor for the Jazz this season.

Kyle Filipowski keeps his #NBA2KSummerLeague hot streak going 🔥



Jazz/Spurs is underway on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/sS1uwYpJbs — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 15, 2025

John Tonje made his Summer League debut for Utah and finished with 16 points and four three-pointers. The 24-year-old rookie shined at Wisconsin last season and could be an NBA-ready scoring option for the Jazz this year, though the amount of depth Utah has will make it difficult for him to earn minutes.

Carter Bryant continued to play high-level defense, and Dylan Harper was solid despite not being quite as good as he was against Dallas, but David Jones-Garcia was the star once again. He dropped 28 points in the win, which was his fifth-straight game scoring at least 20 points this summer. The only time he didn’t reach 20, he finished with 18 points. Jones-Garcia has certainly played his way into at least a two-way contract, especially if he keeps this up. —Noah Rubin

DAVID JONES BREAKING ANKLES IN SL!!!pic.twitter.com/BSvY9fThoz — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 15, 2025

Other notes from Summer League

• Kel’el Ware responds after Spoelstra’s criticism. In his first game at the Las Vegas Summer League, Miami’s promising young big man Kel’el Ware was uninspiring, scoring 10 points with six boards and kind of coasting through the game (it’s a concerning sign when a guy who got so much run as a rookie does not dominate in Summer League). The next day, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra showed up at Summer League practice and had some pointed words for Ware:

“A big part of this is he has to really embrace and improve his professionalism, his consistency, his approach every single day. He has to get better with that. It’s learning how to become a pro. I understand it. He was 20 last year, and he’s 21. We have bigger expectations...

“The professionalism and consistency has to improve, and it is. Our standards are not going to change, and our expectations and how fast we want that to improve for him are not going to change. But he has to get better at it, he has to take ownership of it, and the other stuff will come along with that.”

Ware got the message. He was much more intense and focused against the Cavaliers on Sunday, scoring 21 points on 8-of-14 shots, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. On Sunday, Ware had another strong game with 21 points and 15 boards against Boston. —Helin

Blocks, dunks, triples, lobs, intensity, you name it… Kel’el was showing it all tonight pic.twitter.com/MjeiaJS0zp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 15, 2025

• Kon Knueppel looks better. Kon Knueppel struggled in his Summer League debut on Friday and then sat out on Saturday. However, he was finally able to get things going against the Mavericks. He made an impact in a variety of ways, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three three-pointers. He was solid on defense, created shots for his teammates and had a double-double after not recording one during his lone season at Duke. Oh yeah, and he can shoot too. —Rubin

• Așa Newell’s 3-point shot. Asa Newell hit four three-pointers on Sunday, which was an encouraging sign for his development. Deep-range shooting will be a huge swing skill for his future in the NBA.

On Monday, he only hit one, but it was clear the defense respected his shot. Early in the first quarter, he got his defender to jump on a pump fake, which set up a strong drive to the basket and a pair of free throws. Newell doesn’t need to be an elite stretch big for the Hawks; they have Kristaps Porzingis for that. However, if he can at least space the floor enough for the defense to respect his shot, Trae Young and Jalen Johnson won’t have any issues getting to the rim when Newell is in the game.

Newell’s lone shot from deep came late in the game to tie things up at 99, and he followed that up with a Euro step layup in transition to give Atlanta the lead. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds in the overtime victory. —Rubin

Asa Newell slow step in transition pic.twitter.com/bPwqvGbMTV — Hawks Film Room (@atlhawksfilm) July 14, 2025

• The highs and lows of Kobe Bufkin. Sure, there were plenty of mistakes, especially early, but Kobe Bufkin still had some positive aspects to his performance. He scored a game-high 25 points, including five of Atlanta’s seven in overtime. However, he turned it over nine times and committed seven fouls. Yikes. Not what you want to see out of a first-round pick entering his third season. Bufkin would probably benefit from some extra games this summer. —Rubin

• Kennedy Chandler looking good. Kennedy Chandler continued to shine for the Rockets. He finished with 22 points, seven assists, and three steals and is now averaging 19 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this summer. He had the ball in his hands a little extra with Reed Sheppard shut down for the rest of Summer League. Whether or not it’s with Houston, Chandler has made a case to earn a two-way contract next season. —Rubin