USA vs Brazil live updates: Olympics 2024 men’s basketball score, highlights, analysis

Serbia entered the Olympics considered one of the biggest threats to the USA’s hoop dominance and chances to win a fourth straight gold. However, at points Tuesday it looked like they might not even make it to the medal round after Australia went on an 18-0 first-half run and led by 24 at one point in a knockout round showdown. New Chicago Bull Josh Giddey (25 points) led a deep Boomers team that seemed in control.

Then Nikola Jokic happened.

The three-time NBA MVP took charge and led a comeback, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists as Serbia roared back to force overtime and ultimately win 95-90. They advance to the medal round, where they face the winner of the USA vs. Brazil game. FIBA Patty Mills remains something special for Australia, he had 18 points and hit the bucket that forced overtime.

Serbia has played the USA twice — once in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and once in the first group stage game in the Olympics — and lost by 26 both times. Serbia has Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic (17 points, 6 assists vs. Australia) but the USA’s incredible depth has proven too much in both meetings. Serbia can hang close to the Americans when Jokic is on the court, but when he sits they struggle (something that may sound familiar to Denver fans).

With its stacked roster — LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and All-Stars at every turn — it was going to be difficult for the 2024 version of Team USA to live up to the Dream Team-level hype.

They have.

USA Basketball rolled to a 3-0 record through the group stage of the Paris Olympics, winning by an average of 21.4 points a game and never truly looking threatened.

However, none of that matters now — it’s the knockout stage of the Paris Olympics men’s basketball tournament. Win or go home. As anyone who has ever filled out an office bracket for the NCAA Basketball Tournaments can tell you, there is always a risk in a one-game scenario.

The USA’s strong play to this point earned them a top seed and a quarterfinal game against the No. 8 seed, Brazil, a team that has struggled to score and went 1-2 in group play.

Win this game Tuesday and the USA will advance to take on Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the medal round/semi-finals (a team the USA has beaten twice in the past month by 26 points each time). First, the USA has to take care of business against Brazil.

Follow along with all the action here with our live blog.


