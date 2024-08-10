USA vs France live updates: Olympics 2024 men’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news

USA vs. France. It’s a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics gold medal game from three years ago, a narrow 87-82 USA victory.

This is going to be nothing like Tokyo.

That’s because the match is in Paris — the home crowd will be deafening and raucous, and that energy has lifted the host team after slow starts in its two medal-round games. It’s also because France has the 20-year-old “alien” (as LeBron James) described him) Victor Wembanyama in the paint, altering shots on defense and making plays on offense. He is surrounded by a solid roster with plenty of NBA talent (Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Frank Ntilikina, and former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele among them).

The USA is going to be tested — but it was tested by bronze medal winners Serbia and responded. With their glittering gold medal dreams fading, the USA’s veteran lions — LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, along with Joel Embiid — stepped up and took over, sparking a comeback from 15 down in the fourth to win and advance.

For those American players, this game is about legacies — a fourth gold medal for Durant (who scored 29 against France in the Tokyo Games gold medal matchup), while it would be a first for Curry, rounding out his Hall of Fame resume.

This game should live up to all the gold-medal hype.

You can follow along with all the action here with our live blog, and you can watch by turning on NBC or streaming on Peacock.

