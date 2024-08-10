USA vs France live updates: Olympics 2024 men’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news
The USA is going for a fifth-consecutive gold but will have to beat host France to get it.
USA vs. France. It’s a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics gold medal game from three years ago, a narrow 87-82 USA victory.
This is going to be nothing like Tokyo.
That’s because the match is in Paris — the home crowd will be deafening and raucous, and that energy has lifted the host team after slow starts in its two medal-round games. It’s also because France has the 20-year-old “alien” (as LeBron James) described him) Victor Wembanyama in the paint, altering shots on defense and making plays on offense. He is surrounded by a solid roster with plenty of NBA talent (Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Frank Ntilikina, and former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele among them).
The USA is going to be tested — but it was tested by bronze medal winners Serbia and responded. With their glittering gold medal dreams fading, the USA’s veteran lions — LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, along with Joel Embiid — stepped up and took over, sparking a comeback from 15 down in the fourth to win and advance.
For those American players, this game is about legacies — a fourth gold medal for Durant (who scored 29 against France in the Tokyo Games gold medal matchup), while it would be a first for Curry, rounding out his Hall of Fame resume.
This game should live up to all the gold-medal hype.
This game should live up to all the gold-medal hype.
Serbia is going home with hardware.
Playing for the bronze after a heartbreaking loss to the USA in the semi-finals, Serbia bounced back and beat Germany 93-83, avenging a loss from the FIBA World Cup a year before.
What is the difference in this game? Serbia had Nikola Jokic (he skipped the World Cup).
Nikola Jokic is making behind-the-back passes look TOO easy. 😮💨 #ParisOlympics— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
📺 USA Network & Peacock pic.twitter.com/7NKm3NQrR0
Jokic had a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists (only the fourth men’s player ever with an Olympic triple-double). Vasilije Micic finished with 19 points and the Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 — then hugged it out with Carmelo Anthony after the game, they are all good.
Orlando’s Franz Wagner led Germany with 18 points (but on 5-of-14 shooting) and his brother Moritz Wagner added 16. Dennis Schroder scored 13 with six assists.
This is earned by Jokic, who was the likely Olympics MVP if Serbia had pulled off the upset against the USA — he has looked every bit the best player in the world in Paris. His team deserved a medal — they are very good, very balanced — and they got it.
LeBron James, at age 39, leads Team USA in points, rebounds and assists per game during the Paris Olympics.
Let that sink in. On a team as stacked with as much talent as any in history, on a team 5-0 in the Olympics and one win away from a fifth straight gold medal, LeBron James is the USA and Olympics MVP. He has been GOAT-like, and if it wasn’t for his play in the fourth quarter against Serbia — along with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid — the USA would not still have golden dreams.
Here are the stats for Team USA at the Paris Olympics (if these individual numbers seem lower than you expect, remember it’s 40-minute games and on a roster this stacked nobody has to play more than 20-25 minutes a game).
Points per game
1. LeBron James 14.2
2. Anthony Edwards 13.8
3. Kevin Durant 13.6
Rebounds per game
1. LeBron James 7
2. Anthony Davis 6.2
3. Jayson Tatum 6
Assists per game
1. LeBron James 8.2
2. Jrue Holiday 3.5
2. Devin Booker 3.4
Field goal percentage
1. LeBron James 67.4%
2. Anthony Edwards 60.5%
3. Tyrese Haliburton 60%