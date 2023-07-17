Watch Stephen Curry win American Century Championship with eagle on final hole
Stephen Curry turned around and was celebrating before the shot even dropped.
A weekend of highlights from Curry at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe — including a hole-in-one — was capped off by an eagle putt that won Curry the event.
The scene from Steph’s tournament-winning putt on 18 😱 pic.twitter.com/snMnVtHErW— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023
Curry became the first active athlete to win the celebrity golf event since 2000 (Titans kicker Al Del Greco).
Curry knows a little something about hitting big shots under pressure and did it with the 18-foot final putt, saying the key was to stick with his routine.
“You dream about moments like this.”— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 17, 2023
— Steph on his clutch eagle putt to win the @ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/pJ2cGElA3D
Some of Curry’s teammates noticed, including Andre Iguodala.