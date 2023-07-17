 Skip navigation
Watch Stephen Curry win American Century Championship with eagle on final hole

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 17, 2023 09:57 AM

Stephen Curry turned around and was celebrating before the shot even dropped.

A weekend of highlights from Curry at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe — including a hole-in-one — was capped off by an eagle putt that won Curry the event.
Curry wins ACC with clutch eagle putt on No. 18
Steph Curry clinches the American Century Championship with a last-gasp eagle on No. 18.

Curry became the first active athlete to win the celebrity golf event since 2000 (Titans kicker Al Del Greco).

Curry knows a little something about hitting big shots under pressure and did it with the 18-foot final putt, saying the key was to stick with his routine.

Some of Curry’s teammates noticed, including Andre Iguodala.

