Watch Stephen Curry win American Century Championship with eagle on final hole

Stephen Curry turned around and was celebrating before the shot even dropped.

A weekend of highlights from Curry at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe — including a hole-in-one — was capped off by an eagle putt that won Curry the event.

Curry wins ACC with clutch eagle putt on No. 18 Steph Curry clinches the American Century Championship with a last-gasp eagle on No. 18.

The scene from Steph’s tournament-winning putt on 18 😱 pic.twitter.com/snMnVtHErW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

Curry became the first active athlete to win the celebrity golf event since 2000 (Titans kicker Al Del Greco).

Curry knows a little something about hitting big shots under pressure and did it with the 18-foot final putt, saying the key was to stick with his routine.

“You dream about moments like this.”



— Steph on his clutch eagle putt to win the @ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/pJ2cGElA3D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 17, 2023

Some of Curry’s teammates noticed, including Andre Iguodala.