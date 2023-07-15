Watch Stephen Curry drain a hole-in-one at American Century Championship

Stephen Curry has drained more than his share of big shots before.

However, he had just one hole-in-one before on a golf course... that was until the seventh hole Saturday at the American Century Championships at Lake Tahoe.

Steph Curry with the first-ever ACE on 7 at the @ACChampionship! 🤯pic.twitter.com/6CxKZbYls6 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2023

What was better than the shot was Curry’s reaction — it’s the reaction you or I or any of us would have had.

What a moment for Steph 😅 pic.twitter.com/nP4NOuppRx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

Curry is near the top of the leaderboard in the event (along with former tennis star Mardy Fish and current Dallas Star Joe Pavelski).

Watch the final round of the American Century Championship and see if Curry can pull off the win on Sunday, from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Also keep up with the latest at Golfchannel.com.