 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_golf_lpga_granteagle_230715.jpg
Grant eagles from fairway on 11th in Dana Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_golf_lpga_granteagle_230715.jpg
Grant eagles from fairway on 11th in Dana Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Stephen Curry drain a hole-in-one at American Century Championship

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 15, 2023 06:18 PM

Stephen Curry has drained more than his share of big shots before.

However, he had just one hole-in-one before on a golf course... that was until the seventh hole Saturday at the American Century Championships at Lake Tahoe.

What was better than the shot was Curry’s reaction — it’s the reaction you or I or any of us would have had.

Curry is near the top of the leaderboard in the event (along with former tennis star Mardy Fish and current Dallas Star Joe Pavelski).

Watch the final round of the American Century Championship and see if Curry can pull off the win on Sunday, from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Also keep up with the latest at Golfchannel.com.

Mentions
2670.jpg Stephen Curry