NHL: New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lou Lamoriello is not returning as New York Islanders general manager
Lane Thomas
Guardians place Lane Thomas on 10-day injured list with bruised right wrist
Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala stays focused at Madrid Open despite more attention on her

nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors

NHL: New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lou Lamoriello is not returning as New York Islanders general manager
Lane Thomas
Guardians place Lane Thomas on 10-day injured list with bruised right wrist
Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala stays focused at Madrid Open despite more attention on her

nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors

Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for ‘inappropriate language’ while trash talking Lakers fans

  
Published April 22, 2025 02:47 PM

A Lakers fan looking to go viral has cost Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards $50,000 in a fine from the league.

In the third quarter of the Timberwolves pushing around the Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series, Edwards — along with Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo — were about to check back in when a Lakers fan nearby hit record on his phone and tried to trash talk Edwards. The Timberwolves player shut him down, pointing out how he has a $200 million contract, Gobert has a $300 million contract, and added “my d*** is bigger than yours” while grabbing his crotch.

The rest of the story is obvious: The fan did post the interaction, it did go viral, and now the league has come down with a $50,000 fine for Edwards “for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan.”

That’s BS by the league.

A fan near the players pulls some crap trying to go viral, then let it go. Edwards didn’t say anything wildly inappropriate. It’s just trash talk, the fact a fan filmed it should not matter.

That said, based on the online response, this all worked out for Ant as he gained a lot of new fans and followers — and probably sold a few shoes — with his comments.

This marks the eighth time Edwards has been fined this season for a total of more than $300,000.

