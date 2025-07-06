 Skip navigation
Blockbuster Kevin Durant trade grows into historic 7 team trade

  
Published July 6, 2025 12:27 PM

The Kevin Durant trade to Houston was agreed to two weeks ago — hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals, just to cast a shadow over that event — and since then has kept growing and growing. As other trades were agreed to, it became fiscally responsible to combine them into one big trade.

On Sunday, the Durant trade will be approved by the league as a seven-team trade, a development that has been anticipated for a while and is now confirmed by Fred Katz of The Athletic. Most of what is happening is draft picks getting moved around.

League sources say the trade will send: • Kevin Durant, Clint Capela to Houston • Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Daeqwon Plowden to Phoenix • David Roddy to Atlanta All other elements of the deal are pick trades from draft night that are yet to be finalized.

Fred Katz (@fredkatz.bsky.social) 2025-07-06T15:37:47.932Z

The Durant trade could not be approved until the NBA’s new fiscal year (July 1) and the end of the trade and free agency moratorium, which runs until July 6. On Sunday, a flood of already agreed-upon trades and signings will be officially announced.

Including a historically large Kevin Durant trade.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant ATL_Roddy_David.jpg David Roddy ATL_Capela_Clint.jpg Clint Capela HOU_Green_Jalen.jpg Jalen Green HOU_Brooks_Dillon.jpg Dillon Brooks