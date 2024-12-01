Austin Reaves suffered left pelvic contusion but no structural damage in hard fall vs. Thunder

It looked nasty when it happened, and it took the air out of Crypto.com Arena — Lakers fan favorite Austin Reaves took a hard fall when he attacked the rim and was fouled in the air.

Austin Reaves takes a very nasty fall attacking the rim 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9sUBLJJPuL — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) November 30, 2024

Reaves left the game but returned midway through the third quarter and was later on the court for the game’s final minutes, a Lakers loss to Oklahoma City.

The fact Reaves returned was a clear sign there was no hip fracture, but that has been confirmed by Dan Woikie of the Los Angeles Times.

Sources tell me Austin Reaves received imaging on his back and that it showed no structural damage after a scary fall Friday against OKC. He is with the team on their flight to SLC but he’s dealing with soreness from the play. — Dan Woike (@danwoikesports.bsky.social) 2024-11-30T21:22:23.208Z

Reaves may sit out a game or two as the Lakers have a heavy travel schedule ahead, but this is good news. Reaves has started all 19 games for the Lakers this season, stepped up his playmaking role and is averaging16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game.

There is less good news about reserve center Jaxson Hayes, who will miss a couple of weeks due to a sprained ankle, reports Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of The Athletic. He has averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game in about 17 minutes a night off the bench for the Lakers.