Bam Adebayo reportedly to sign three-year, $165.8 million extension to stay in Miami

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jett.jpg
Motocross: Southwick Betting Odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials - Day 10
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/i5uwcymfikmhonm5txam
Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest recruiting buzz on some of region’s best
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankingsreax_240626.jpg
Jets fans triggered by PFT’s Pre-Camp Rankings
nbc_roto_baseball_johnindia_240626.jpg
‘Buy, buy, buy’ India’s fantasy baseball stock
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240626.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Neto, Jeffers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jett.jpg
Motocross: Southwick Betting Odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials - Day 10
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/i5uwcymfikmhonm5txam
Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest recruiting buzz on some of region’s best
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankingsreax_240626.jpg
Jets fans triggered by PFT’s Pre-Camp Rankings
nbc_roto_baseball_johnindia_240626.jpg
‘Buy, buy, buy’ India’s fantasy baseball stock
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240626.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Neto, Jeffers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bam Adebayo reportedly to sign three-year, $165.8 million extension to stay in Miami

  
Published June 26, 2024 04:12 PM
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game One

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 21: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bam Adebayo is the embodiment of Heat culture — and one of the game’s best, most versatile centers today. There’s good reason he will represent the USA in the Paris Olympics starting next month.

There’s also good reason the Heat will offer him a max three-year, $165.8 million contract extension — and he will sign it, reports Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

This new extension keeps Adebayo with the Heat for five seasons, the three new years kick in after the two years currently on his deal ($34.9 million next season and $37.1 million in 2025/26). Adebayo and the Heat could negotiate the deal now under the terms of the new CBA but he can’t sign it until after the NBA moratorium ends July 6.

Adebayo, 27, is a First Team All-Defense player who averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game last season. He and Jimmy Butler make up the heart of the Heat’s postseason hopes (Butler missed this year’s playoffs due to injury).

Adebayo saved the Heat money by not waiting a year to agree to the extension. If he had done so and made All-NBA next season he could have inked a five-year, $346 million supermax extension. Adebayo chose the bird in the hand and the security of a deal with the team he wants to be on in the city he wants to live in.

Adebayo did the Heat a favor with this team-friendly deal. He took care of them. He also gets back on the market in his early 30s for one more contract.

Mentions
Bam Adebayo.png Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat