Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson wins NBA Coach of the Year, beating out previous Cavs coach Bickerstaff

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

British Superbike Championship - Donington Park
Owen Jenner, Shane Richardson die in massive British Superbike crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Veritex Bank Championship 2025 - Final Round
Johnny Keefer is one of the hottest players on the planet – and he just got into PGA Championship
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Haiden Deegan Superman pose.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Denver, Haiden Deegan wins round and title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

British Superbike Championship - Donington Park
Owen Jenner, Shane Richardson die in massive British Superbike crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Veritex Bank Championship 2025 - Final Round
Johnny Keefer is one of the hottest players on the planet – and he just got into PGA Championship
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Haiden Deegan Superman pose.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Denver, Haiden Deegan wins round and title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson wins NBA Coach of the Year, beating out previous Cavs coach Bickerstaff

  
Published May 5, 2025 07:36 PM

For the previous couple of years, with J.B. Bickerstaff as coach, the Cavaliers were a good team — they finished fourth in the conference both years. Last season they had 48 wins, had a +2.5 net rating, and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual champion Celtics.

Cavaliers management wanted more, so it made a coaching change: Bickerstaff was out, Kenny Atkinson was in. With essentially the same roster in place, Atkinson’s Cavaliers started 15-0, finished with 64 wins (the second most in franchise history), a +9.5 net rating and were the No. 1 seed in the East.

That earned Atkinson the Coach of the Year award, the NBA announced Monday.

Atkinson got 59 first-place votes from the international panel of 100 media members, with 33 second-place votes.

After being let go, Bicketstaff was hired by the Pistons, taking over a team that had the worst record in the NBA each of the past two seasons. He helped turn them around into a 44-win team that finished sixth in the East (and pushed the Knicks to six games in the first round). That earned Bickerstaff second in the Coach of the Year voting, with 31 first-place votes and 44 second-place votes.

The Rockets’ Ime Udoka finished third. The Thunder’s Mark Daigneault finished fourth in the voting (two first-place votes), and the Clippers’ Tyronn Lue finished fifth (one first-place vote).

Mentions
Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets