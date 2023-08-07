 Skip navigation
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish reaction, focusing on underrating Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles has detailed and scary plans for world championships

Top Clips

HLs: Glover's best shots at Wyndham Championship
HLs: Glover's best shots at Wyndham Championship
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
Glover's winning shots at the Wyndham Championship
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Best player at Team USA training camp? Teammates vote Jaren Jackson Jr.

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published August 7, 2023 08:04 AM
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 4: Jaren Jackson Jr. dribbles the ball during the USA Men’s National Team Practice as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 4, 2023 at the Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There were a few standouts in what the public was allowed to see of the USA Basketball training camp in Las Vegas. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (of the Select Team) stood out on the first day. The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson had his moments.

However, when The Athletic’s Joe Varden asked Team USA members for the camp’s standout, Jaren Jackson Jr. won going away.

“Jaren, particularly (Saturday), his energy and the way he went to the glass and went to the foul line every other possession,” said point guard Jalen Brunson, in articulating his support for Jackson. “He was just really a force (in the Saturday scrimmage against the U.S. Select Team).”

Jackson, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, will have a big role with Team USA on both ends. Defensively he will be their anchor in the paint and told Varden that the more physical play allowed in FIBA/international games suits his style because he can use his chest more to body players (something that would more quickly draw a whistle in an NBA setting).

Offensively, he will be the man in the middle — literally. The USA will see a lot of zone at the World Cup and how effective Jackson can be getting the ball in the middle of that zone — then scoring or kicking out to shooters as the defense collapses — and as a roll man on pick-and-rolls will be critical to Team USA’s success.

That straw poll also had votes for Hart, Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis and Anthony Edwards.

For his part, coach Steve Kerr singled out Brunson as a leader.

On Monday night, we get our first look at Team USA when they play Puerto Rico in a scrimmage in Las Vegas. After the game they will head to Abu Dhabi for more exhibition games, then on to the World Cup, which will be conducted in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (Team USA will play all its games in Manilla). At the World Cup starting Aug. 25, there are 32 teams divided into eight groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advance to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (without Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

