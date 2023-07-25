Cade Cunningham, Keegan Murray headline USA Select Team

If USA Basketball sent this team to the World Cup, they would have a real chance of winning a medal.

Instead, the USA Basketball Select team — which was officially announced on Monday — will go to the Team USA training camp in Las Vegas Aug. 3-5. Some may travel on as Team USA goes to Abu Dhabi for exhibition games and then to the Philippines before the World Cup, serving as replacements should a member of Team USA be unable to play for whatever reason.

Here is the USA Select Team roster:

• Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

• Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

• Langston Galloway (Free Agent)

• Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)

• Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)

• Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

• John Jenkins (G League Ignite)

• Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans)

• Eric Mika (G League Ignite)

• Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

• Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

• Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)

• Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves)

• Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

“We are confident that our USA Men’s Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men’s national team for the 2023 Men’s FIBA World Cup,” Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director, said in a statement. “We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of who will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come.”

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will coach the Select Team.

The Select Team roster is a mix of up-and-coming players who USA Basketball is watching and could be part of future international teams, as well as three players — Galloway, Jenkins, and Mika — who were on the teams that helped the USA qualify for the World Cup. Those three have valuable experience in the international game — the permitted increase in physicality, the different rules — and can pass that knowledge along.

The Team USA roster heading to the World Cup is:

Point Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton,

Wings: Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart

Power Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Cameron Johnson

Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis

The USA is the heavy betting favorite heading into the World Cup, which starts Aug. 25.

