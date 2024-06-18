Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for NBA Finals Game 5

The celebrities are out in force for a potential NBA Finals close-out game. In the Garden tonight include:

• Jack Harlow

• Donnie Wahlberg

• Joey McIntyre

• Maria Menounos

• Drake Maye (Patriots)

• Ja’Whaun Bentley (Patriots)

• Matt Grzelcyk (Bruins)

• Jim Montgomery (Bruins)

Then there are the Celtics alumni, including:

• ML Carr

• Eddie House

• Dana Barros

• Leon Powe

• Tacko Fall

• Grant Williams

• Jason Terry

There is a real close-out energy from the fans in the TD Garden tonight — many were in their seats nearly half-an-hour before the pre-game ceremonies even started, “Let’s go Celtics” chants were breaking out, and when the Celtics came out for their layup line it was nearly as loud as any point in Games 1 and 2.

Not that any of that is phasing Luka Doncic, who thrives in these kinds of moments.

Casual make on the first try ahead of Game 5 from Luka ✨



Here are the odds for Game 5:

Dallas Mavericks (+205) vs. Boston Celtics (-250)

Spread: Celtics -6.5 | O/U: 210

Here are the most popular Player Prop bets for Game 5:

Sam Hauser under 2.5 rebounds (-165)

Payton Pritchard under 1.5 assists (-140)

Luka Doncic under 32.5 points (-110)

Josh Green over 2.5 rebounds (-150)

Kyrie Irving under 23.5 points (-110)

NBC Sports betting analyst Vaughn Dalzell has his picks for Game 5 — and he likes Luka Doncic to get off to a slow start.

1u: Luka Doncic Over 9.5 1Q Points (-120)

1u: Sam Hauser Under 8.5 PRA (-122)



Kristaps Porzingis will be back on the floor for the Celtics in Game 5.

“Yeah, he’s available. Expect to see him tonight,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, adding there is no minutes restriction (although, don’t bet on him playing a lot).

KP out warming up early on the parquet... we love to see it 👏

This is a huge boost for the Celtics, both on the court and emotionally in a potential close-out game.

Through the first two games of this series, the Celtics were +25 when Porzingis was on the court and, not coincidentally, +25 for the series. Boston has gone 1-1 with him out and the series has felt much more even.

“What does it change?” Mavericks’ coach Jason Kidd said of Porzingis’ return. “Just his ability to score in Game 1 and 2, and we have to be better. We’ve got to make him put it on the floor where he just can’t catch-and-shoot. Then defensively, we have to be aware of his shot blocking. And so we’ve got to account for him when we do drive it to the paint that he’s one that can change or block shots, and we have to be better at that. In Game 1 and 2, we weren’t very good.”

When Porzingis enters the game, expect Dallas to test how well he moves.

“With him on the floor, we’ll see how he moves, but I think that healthy or not healthy -- I mean, healthy, we are going to still check to see how he moves,” Kidd said.

The Bill Russell Finals MVP Award will be handed out tonight if the Boston Celtics claim their 18th title. Once Game 5 tips off, this betting market will be closed.

Here are the favorites to claim the award as MVP of the NBA Finals:

Jaylen Brown (-235)

Jayson Tatum (+255)

Luka Doncic (+1100)

Jrue Holiday (+3500)

Derrick White (+10000)

Kyrie Irving (+20000)

Dallas has outscored Boston by a total of six points through four games of the NBA Finals (408 to 402) — which is not about who has been the better team, but rather it shows just how dominant the Mavericks were in Game 4.

Boston has been the better side through most of the Finals and has a 3-1 series lead to show for it. Now Boston is home for Game 5 looking to close out the series and hoist banner No. 18.

Was what Dallas did in Game 4 a bit of a fluke, or can they replicate it in the TD Garden?

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin is at TD Garden and will offer his perspective throughout the game and NBC Sports’ Betting Analysts Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Vaughn Dalzell will also offer betting insights.

Check back throughout Game 5 for updates, insights and analysis, betting tips and more as we see if this is the final night of the NBA season, or if Dallas can force the series back to Texas for Game 6