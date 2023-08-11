Celtics vs. Lakers, Warriors vs. Nuggets highlight NBA Christmas Day games

Again this year — as it did last year — the NBA is going up the NFL on Christmas Day.

That is not changing now the NBA is treating the holiday, putting its biggest stars in its biggest matchups. The league hates the idea that this is the unofficial start of the season for casual fans — hence the new in-season tournament in November and early December — but it knows when Santa Claus comes it’s their turn to hand out gifts to fans. This season is no different, with Shams Charania of The Athletic breaking the news of the Christmas Day lineup.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



🎄Bucks @ Knicks

🎄76ers @ Heat

🎄Celtics @ Lakers

🎄Mavericks @ Suns

🎄Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

A few quick thoughts on this slate.

• The Knicks play every Christmas because of the market, but their being genuinely good makes things far more interesting. The Knicks vs. Bucks could be the best game of the day.

• What uniforms Damian Lillard and James Harden are wearing on Christmas will impact how interesting a 76ers vs. Heat showdown is, but if it’s “just” Jimmy Butler vs. Joel Embiid, that is still a good one.

• Celtics vs. Lakers — the NBA’s best historic rivalry on its biggest day of the regular season is a great fit. The league can show Russell vs. West and Magic vs. Bird clips, then roll out LeBron James vs. Jayson Tatum.

• Luka Dončić vs. Kevin Durant/Devin Booker/Bradley Beal — we weren’t kidding about the NBA leaning into selling its stars on Christmas.

• If the first game of the day isn’t the best then it could be the last, with Stephen Curry vs. Nikola Jokić and two of the best teams in the West going head-to-head.

• Snubs? Memphis has to lead the list. This team has finished second in the West two seasons running and has star power. We also all know why Memphis isn’t there, that star power is led by Ja Morant, who will be off his 25-game suspension by then, but the league is not ready to put him out there as its face just yet.

• One can argue the Clippers were snubbed as they have the star power and potential, but can you blame the league for not trusting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (and maybe Harden) would be good to go on Christmas? That same logic can be used on the Pelicans.

• Cleveland can try to make a case as a snub, but they need postseason wins to force their way into the conversation. The Kings were last season’s feel-good story and will be good again this season, but this is not a team with a massive fan base and needs postseason wins to force its way into the national spotlight at this level.

• The NBA has a strong Christmas Day lineup, so long as the stars stay healthy and these games have the weight we think they should come what is nearly a mid-season showcase.

