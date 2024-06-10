Watch Now
Hurley's decision is a 'big deal in a lot of ways'
With Danny Hurley's hotly anticipated coaching decision reportedly expected soon, Dan Patrick thinks the choice will come down to location and family factors, not contract value.
Up Next
Can Mavericks handle Celtics’ depth in Finals?
Can Mavericks handle Celtics' depth in Finals?
Jim Jackson joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Boston Celtics taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, Caitlin Clark reportedly not making Team USA in the 2024 Olympics and more.
Celtics have been a ‘balanced team’ vs. Mavericks
Celtics have been a 'balanced team' vs. Mavericks
Dan Patrick reacts to the Boston Celtics taking Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, explaining why Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and the depth of the Celtics set them apart in the series.
Are the Lakers a ‘desirable job’ for Hurley?
Are the Lakers a 'desirable job' for Hurley?
NBA reporter Dave McMenamin joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' reported interest in UConn's Dan Hurley, Game 1 of the Finals and international expansion in the NBA.
Celtics roll Mavericks behind ‘x-factor’ Porzingis
Celtics roll Mavericks behind 'x-factor' Porzingis
Dan Patrick recaps Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, discussing the presence of Kristaps Porzingis for Boston off of the bench and how the Mavericks may bounce back in Game 2.
Is Lakers interest a ‘leverage play’ for Hurley?
Is Lakers interest a 'leverage play' for Hurley?
Brian Scalabrine joins Dan Patrick to break down the Boston Celtics' Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks and discuss reports of Dan Hurley being a prime target in the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching search.
Evaluating Hurley’s potential fit with Lakers
Evaluating Hurley's potential fit with Lakers
Reggie Miller and Dan Patrick break down reports of the Los Angeles Lakers targeting Dan Hurley in their head coaching search, discussing how Hurley's scheme would fit in the NBA.
Lakers reportedly making ‘massive offer’ to Hurley
Lakers reportedly making 'massive offer' to Hurley
The Dan Patrick Show discusses news of the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to make a 'massive offer' to UConn's Dan Hurley for their vacant head coaching job, analyzing how he would fit in the NBA.
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the fantasy value of key Minnesota Timberwolves for 2024, noting the rising stardom of Anthony Edwards and decreasing value of Jaden McDaniels.
Redick must focus on Davis if he gets Lakers job
Redick must focus on Davis if he gets Lakers job
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss reports of JJ Redick being a frontrunner for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job, evaluating the challenges he will face if he takes the polarizing job.
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus evaluate their favorite DFS plays for the NBA Finals, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Payton Pritchard as role players to bring value to lineups.
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the play of Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, explaining why the Duke product could see an even bigger production increase in fantasy during 2024-25.