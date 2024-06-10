 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Mavericks handle Celtics' depth in Finals?

June 10, 2024 03:15 PM
Jim Jackson joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Boston Celtics taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, Caitlin Clark reportedly not making Team USA in the 2024 Olympics and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_danhurleylakers_240610.jpg
7:50
Hurley’s decision is a ‘big deal in a lot of ways’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_celticsmavsgame2_240610.jpg
6:58
Celtics have been a ‘balanced team’ vs. Mavericks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davemcmenamininterview_240607.jpg
10:04
Are the Lakers a ‘desirable job’ for Hurley?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_celticsmavericksgame1recap_240607.jpg
5:59
Celtics roll Mavericks behind ‘x-factor’ Porzingis
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brianscalabrineinterview_240607.jpg
10:43
Is Lakers interest a ‘leverage play’ for Hurley?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillinterview_240606.jpg
20:26
Evaluating Hurley’s potential fit with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danhurleylakers_v2_240606.jpg
12:36
Lakers reportedly making ‘massive offer’ to Hurley
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
3:32
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_jjredickreport_240605.jpg
4:17
Redick must focus on Davis if he gets Lakers job
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
2:21
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsbigstockrisers_240605.jpg
3:22
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate
Now Playing
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
15:36
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
Now Playing