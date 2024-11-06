 Skip navigation
Charlotte’s starting center Nick Richards out indefinitely due to rib fracture

  
Published November 6, 2024 10:35 AM

Nick Richards, the starting center for the Charlotte Hornets who has been averaging a double-double this season, is now out indefinitely due to a rib fracture, the team announced.

He will be reevaluated every two weeks as he works toward a return.

This leaves Charlotte very thin up front as their other center, Mark Williams, remains out due to a strained tendon in his left foot. That means expect a lot of Grant Williams at center, with Moussa Diabate getting a larger role, and probably some Taj Gibson will get some time there.

Richards, a fifth-year player out of Kentucky, was averaging 11 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks — all career highs — starting each of the Hornets five games this season.

Charlotte is 2-5 to start the season with a respectable offense led by LaMelo Ball, but the squad has struggled to get stops, and that will be worse without the rim protection Richards provides.

