Chris Paul not on Warriors’ injury report, expected to play Tuesday vs. Wizards

  
Published February 26, 2024 05:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the four quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 30, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For the first time in months, the Warriors will have their full, preferred rotation ready to go on Tuesday.

Chris Paul is not on the Golden State injury report for Tuesday night’s game against and is expected to play, according to multiple reports. Paul has been out since Jan. 5 when he tried to grab an offensive rebound and collided with the Pistons’s Jaden Ivey, fracturing his hand. Paul underwent surgery to repair a fractured metacarpal in his left hand a few days later and has been in recovery since.

This will strengthen the Warriors bench just as the team seems to be hitting its stride heading towards the playoffs.

Paul, 38 (and in his 19th NBA season) has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 assists a game, but those sell short the important number: The Warriors are +8.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. More importantly, they are +2.5 per 100 in the minutes Paul is on the court and Stephen Curry is not, the Warriors have struggled for years in their non-Curry minutes and CP3 changed things.

The rotations have changed since Paul last played, the Warriors now Klay Thompson coming off the bench. However, having Paul and Thompson in the second unit could make the Warriors more formidable, particularly in the playoffs.

