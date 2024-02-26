Chris Paul not on Warriors’ injury report, expected to play Tuesday vs. Wizards

For the first time in months, the Warriors will have their full, preferred rotation ready to go on Tuesday.

Chris Paul is not on the Golden State injury report for Tuesday night’s game against and is expected to play, according to multiple reports. Paul has been out since Jan. 5 when he tried to grab an offensive rebound and collided with the Pistons’s Jaden Ivey, fracturing his hand. Paul underwent surgery to repair a fractured metacarpal in his left hand a few days later and has been in recovery since.

This will strengthen the Warriors bench just as the team seems to be hitting its stride heading towards the playoffs.

Paul, 38 (and in his 19th NBA season) has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 assists a game, but those sell short the important number: The Warriors are +8.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. More importantly, they are +2.5 per 100 in the minutes Paul is on the court and Stephen Curry is not, the Warriors have struggled for years in their non-Curry minutes and CP3 changed things.

The rotations have changed since Paul last played, the Warriors now Klay Thompson coming off the bench. However, having Paul and Thompson in the second unit could make the Warriors more formidable, particularly in the playoffs.