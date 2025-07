Ionescu wins 3-point contest, Cloud claims skills competition in Liberty All-Star sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu put on another shooting clinic to win the 3-point contest for the second time at All-Star weekend on Friday night.

The Liberty’s star guard, who also won the title in 2023 with a record performance, had a strong final round, scoring 30 points to beat defending champion Allisha Gray. It completed a New York sweep of the night with Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud winning the skills competition.

“It’s fun, I was so excited for her, we were talking about it before we even came out here,” Ionescu said. “About being able to participate in it together and cheer each other on.”

Ionescu’s effort was less than her record-breaking mark of 37 two years ago when she made 25 of 27 shots — the most ever in either the WNBA or NBA. The total of 30 matched the second-highest in the event, matching Allie Quigley’s mark. Quigley is the only other player to win the contest more than once, doing it four times.

Ionescu didn’t participate in last year’s WNBA All-Star 3-point contest as she was focused on getting ready for the Olympics. But she was in Indianapolis for the NBA one, competing against Steph Curry in a special shootout. She fell just short then, but wouldn’t lose again in Indianapolis.

“I called Steph and showed off the trophy,” Ionescu said.

Atlanta’s Gray, who made her own history last year by winning the 3-point shootout and skills competition, fell short in both this time. She had 22 points in the 3-point contest.

Gray went last in the opening round and needed to beat Kelsey Plum’s 22 points to reach the final round. Gray hit her final four shots, including the money ball to tie Ionescu and advance.

Plum, from the Los Angeles Sparks, was looking to become the first player in WNBA history to win an All-Star MVP (2022), skills challenge (2023) and 3-point contest.

Lexie Hull who was a fill-in for Indiana teammate Caitlin Clark, who injured her right groin on Tuesday night, scored 20 points to finish fourth. Clark hyped up the crowd from the sideline before Hull’s turn.

Washington rookie Sonia Citron scored 19 points in the opening round.

Cloud had the fastest time in the first round of the obstacle course that combines passing, dribbling and shooting. She needed to beat Seattle’s Erica Wheeler’s mark of 37.5 seconds in the finals. Cloud won despite missing all three of her shots from the corner over the windmill defender. She was able to get through the obstacle course in 36.4 seconds — 1.1 faster than Wheeler.

After beating Wheeler, Cloud hugged Ionescu. She then picked up her girlfriend and Liberty teammate Isabelle Harrison and gave her a hug and kiss. Harrison had told Cloud that she needed to win so they could put a down payment on a house.

“You’re gonna get that house,” Cloud said after winning.

Cloud received $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership with the WNBAPA. She also receives $2,575 from the league for the victory, which was part of the collective bargaining agreement. Ionescu earned $60,000 for her win from Aflac plus the $2,575 from the league.

Ionescu said that she was going to give half of her money to Citron, a promise she made to the rookie before the contest.

“I told Sonia that I would give her half if I won when we were sitting on the bench, being the only rookie she was nervous, and I was nervous for her. Obviously have to hold up my end of the bargain. So half is going to go to her.”

This was Cloud’s first All-Star weekend appearance in her 11-year career. She had never been invited to compete in the skills contest or play in the All-Star Game.

“I’m just really thankful for the opportunity,” Cloud said.

Wheeler competed a year after missing the competition in Phoenix because of flight issues due to a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide. Wheeler spent a few years in Indiana and received a loud ovation from the fans when she was introduced.

Defending champion Gray, who was wearing custom A’ja Wilson shoes with “money sign” on them, was in trouble after missing all three of the chest passes, which slowed her time and spoiled her bid for a repeat.

She finished the course in 39.4 seconds, which was behind Cloud and Wheeler’s opening-round times. Courtney Williams (42.0) and Skylar Diggins (44.3) also didn’t make the final round.