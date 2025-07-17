 Skip navigation
Top News
23XI Racing, Front Row to run as open teams at Dover after court’s decision
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m366280.jpg
Scottie Scheffler one back of five co-leaders after first round of The Open
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m366248.jpg
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from first round at Royal Portrush

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
nbc_golf_paceofplay_250717.jpg
Golfers frustrated by pace of play at The Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA concludes its Kevin Porter Jr. investigation, suspension covered in time already missed

  
Published July 17, 2025 06:34 PM
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NBA has concluded its investigation into the 2023 domestic violence case against Kevin Porter Jr., which eventually led to a plea bargain, and suspended him for four games, with that time already having been served in the more than a year he was out of the league following the incident, reports Law Murray of The Athletic.

In September 2023, then Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in Manhattan and charged with second-degree assault and strangulation due to a domestic violence dispute. The incident took place at a hotel not far from Times Square and the victim, who had a relationship with Porter Jr., was taken to a local hospital. Porter Jr. eventually reached a plea deal where he pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation and completed a domestic violence intervention program.

At the time, Porter Jr. was under contract with the Rockets, but before the season started, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who immediately cut him. Porter Jr. played that season in Greece, and as a result, the NBA suspended its investigation of him because he was not an NBA player under their jurisdiction.

Last season, Porter Jr. signed a contract to play for the Clippers, and with that, the NBA investigation resumed. At the deadline, the Clippers traded Porter Jr. to the Bucks, and this offseason he signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract to stay in Milwaukee (the second year is a player option).

He is expected to be with the Milwaukee Bucks in training camp in September.

