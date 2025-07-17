NBA concludes its Kevin Porter Jr. investigation, suspension covered in time already missed

The NBA has concluded its investigation into the 2023 domestic violence case against Kevin Porter Jr., which eventually led to a plea bargain, and suspended him for four games, with that time already having been served in the more than a year he was out of the league following the incident, reports Law Murray of The Athletic.

Based on the facts and circumstances, the NBA and NBPA have agreed that the suspension is deemed to have been served. — Law Murray 🎡 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 17, 2025

In September 2023, then Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in Manhattan and charged with second-degree assault and strangulation due to a domestic violence dispute. The incident took place at a hotel not far from Times Square and the victim, who had a relationship with Porter Jr., was taken to a local hospital. Porter Jr. eventually reached a plea deal where he pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation and completed a domestic violence intervention program.

At the time, Porter Jr. was under contract with the Rockets, but before the season started, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who immediately cut him. Porter Jr. played that season in Greece, and as a result, the NBA suspended its investigation of him because he was not an NBA player under their jurisdiction.

Last season, Porter Jr. signed a contract to play for the Clippers, and with that, the NBA investigation resumed. At the deadline, the Clippers traded Porter Jr. to the Bucks, and this offseason he signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract to stay in Milwaukee (the second year is a player option).

He is expected to be with the Milwaukee Bucks in training camp in September.