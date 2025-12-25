 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Northwestern
Northwestern and Central Michigan are heading for a defensive showdown in GameAbove Sports Bowl
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minnesota looks to stretch bowl winning streak to 9 when it faces New Mexico in Rate Bowl
RotoPat's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks' comeback
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
Talkin' Ball: Bears 'bought into' Johnson as HC
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
Bears' Johnson doesn't see a limit on QB Williams
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Spurs beat Thunder 117-102 for 3rd win over defending NBA champs in 2 weeks

  
Published December 25, 2025 06:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: De’Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December, 25, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-102 on Thursday for their third win over the defending NBA champs in the past two weeks.

The Spurs also defeated the Thunder in an NBA Cup semifinal on Dec. 13 and in San Antonio on Tuesday. The teams meet again on Jan. 13 in Oklahoma City.

Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Stephon Castle had 19 points and seven assists for the Spurs (23-7). San Antonio shot 53.6% from the field and held the Thunder to 38.9% shooting.

It was San Antonio’s eighth straight win and Oklahoma City’s second home loss of the season. The Thunder entered the day at the top of the Western Conference standings, with the Spurs in second.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points, but the reigning league MVP made just 7 of 19 field goals. He scored at least 20 points for the 102nd consecutive game.

Isaiah Hartenstein had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City started the season 24-1, tied for the league’s best record through 25 games. The Thunder are 2-4 since, including the three losses to the Spurs.

The Thunder made their first seven field goals and went up 18-12 before Fox helped the Spurs fight back. His 21 points in the first half helped San Antonio head into the break with a 69-60 lead.

The Spurs pushed the lead to 85-68 midway through the third quarter, and a dunk by Dylan Harper late in the third quarter put the Spurs up 91-74. The Spurs led 95-79 at the end of the period and maintained control from there.

Up next

Spurs: Host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.