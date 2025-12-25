 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Northwestern
Northwestern and Central Michigan are heading for a defensive showdown in GameAbove Sports Bowl
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minnesota looks to stretch bowl winning streak to 9 when it faces New Mexico in Rate Bowl
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
Johnson_on_Williams_raw_251224.jpg
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brunson and the reserves lead Christmas comeback as Knicks beat Cavaliers 126-124

  
Published December 25, 2025 04:44 PM

Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, reserve Jordan Clarkson had 25 and the New York Knicks came from 17 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 on Thursday and win on Christmas Day for the third straight year.

Reserves Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson sparked the comeback after the Cavaliers led 103-86 early in the final period. Kolek had 16 points and nine assists, and had fans chanting his name after a late block on Donovan Mitchell that originally was called a foul but was overturned on review. Robinson hustled after offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive and finished with 13 boards.

Brunson made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining, after he, Kolek and Clarkson all hit from behind the arc in a 13-2 run that cut Cleveland’s 12-point lead to 111-110.

Mitchell had 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Darius Garland added 20 points and 10 assists, but the Cavaliers blew their chance at a third straight win.

Evan Mobley finished with 14 points and nine rebounds after missing five games with a strained left calf.

The Cavs raced to an 18-3 lead behind 10 points from Mitchell and led 38-23 after one quarter. But Clarkson opened the second with consecutive 3-pointers, and after a Cavs 3-pointer, the Knicks ripped off an 18-0 burst to take a 47-41 lead.

The Knicks made 12 of their first 14 shots in the second, before Mobley had Cleveland’s final four baskets as New York took a 60-58 edge into the break.

Cleveland quickly regained control in the third. Mitchell slammed down a lob pass that Garland threw from beyond halfcourt to cap a 10-3 burst to open the period, and Mitchell later hit a 3-pointer to cap an 18-4 spurt that turned a 71-all tie into an 89-75 advantage for the Cavs.

Up next

Cavaliers: Visit Houston on Saturday.

Knicks: Visit Atlanta on Saturday.