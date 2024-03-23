 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
William Byron wins Cup pole at Circuit of the Americas
yale bb.jpg
March Madness: Another year without a perfect NCAA men’s bracket

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_alpinewcupfinals_240323.jpg
Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
William Byron wins Cup pole at Circuit of the Americas
yale bb.jpg
March Madness: Another year without a perfect NCAA men’s bracket

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_alpinewcupfinals_240323.jpg
Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Paul on why Tony Brothers ejected him, ‘I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech’

  
Published March 23, 2024 12:42 PM
NBA : Indiana Pacers vs Golden Gate Warriors in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 22: Chris Paul (3) of Golden State Warriors in action during NBA game between Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 22, 2024 in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

If you’re going to say something that will get you ejected, at least get your money’s worth.

That’s what the Warriors’ Chris Paul did Friday night, he was tossed with 6.6 seconds left in the Warriors’ home loss to the Pacers, when the game was just being dribbled out to get to the final buzzer.

What did Chris Paul say to earn an ejection? “I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech,” Paul said of his first technical from Brothers.

After the game, Paul shared this TikTok on his Instagram story to make his point.

However, one technical does not get a player ejected. Seventeen seconds later, as the game was winding down, Paul told Brothers he had too much power, which led to the ejection via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Paul knew what he said would get him ejected. It’s also not that serious an offense and the league could rescind the second technical and with it the ejection and automatic fine that comes with it. Probably not though. At least Paul got his money’s worth.

