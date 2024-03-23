Chris Paul on why Tony Brothers ejected him, ‘I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech’

If you’re going to say something that will get you ejected, at least get your money’s worth.

That’s what the Warriors’ Chris Paul did Friday night, he was tossed with 6.6 seconds left in the Warriors’ home loss to the Pacers, when the game was just being dribbled out to get to the final buzzer.

CP3 was ejected with 6.6 seconds left in the game ... pic.twitter.com/s8dVcN3s3a — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024

What did Chris Paul say to earn an ejection? “I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech,” Paul said of his first technical from Brothers.

"I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech."



CP3 reveals what led to his second technical and ejection from Tony Brothers 😅 pic.twitter.com/gINetwV4Sw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024

After the game, Paul shared this TikTok on his Instagram story to make his point.

CP3's IG story after Tony Brothers T'd him up twice tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/R5WF3XFQct — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024

However, one technical does not get a player ejected. Seventeen seconds later, as the game was winding down, Paul told Brothers he had too much power, which led to the ejection via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Paul knew what he said would get him ejected. It’s also not that serious an offense and the league could rescind the second technical and with it the ejection and automatic fine that comes with it. Probably not though. At least Paul got his money’s worth.

