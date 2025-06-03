Pinstripes are back! Orlando Magic rebrand is throwback to classic colors, look.

The last time the Orlando Magic were a dominant, feared force in the East, Shaq and Penny were wearing pinstripe uniforms.

The Magic are a team on the rise again and the rebrand unveiled Tuesday leans into that iconic look of stars and pinstripes.

introducing a new generation of Magic basketball pic.twitter.com/V8DWuZdpSG — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 3, 2025

past meets present pic.twitter.com/B5akj22gab — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 3, 2025

Paolo Banchero and the other Magic players get it.

"just like Penny + Shaq"



our guys react to the new threads pic.twitter.com/B0PcTrUIbN — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 3, 2025

The pinstripe look has been used by the team frequently over the last decade as a throwback style, but now it is back front and center.

“With the team and Magic brand continuing to grow, the new logo fondly revisits the Magic’s history making an iconic and fan-favorite franchise symbol ‘the star’ once again,” Orlando described the new look in its press release. “The logo evolves with a nod towards nostalgia featuring a legendary, star-centric logo displaying a ‘reach for the stars’ mentality to match the team’s championship ideals.”

“Based on fan feedback, the new logo was a collaboration and really a labor of love keeping in mind the affinity our fans have for our brand identity,” said Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes. “This logo and new uniforms signify the beginning of a new era of excellence for the Magic while paying homage to the past. We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes.”

The Magic can only hope the throwback uniforms bring back the throwback level of success the franchise saw in the Shaq and Penny era.

