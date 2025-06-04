Three names to watch in New York Knicks’ search for a new head coach

New York has pushed its chips all in.

Firing Tom Thibodeau was a bold move, whether you think it was team president Leon Rose’s call or owner James Dolan’s. Thibodeau made the Knicks better. They had made the playoffs four times in the 20 years preceding his arrival, winning one playoff series. In five years with Thibodeau as the coach, the Knicks went to the playoffs four times and won four playoff series, coming within two wins of the NBA Finals this season. Thibs brought some stability, built a culture, and got buy-in from the players.

However, if Rose and Dolan are convinced Tom Thibodeau couldn’t get this roster over the hump — and they are singularly focused on “winning a championship for our fans,” as Rose said in his statement — then firing him to bring in a coach with greater championship equity is the right move. New York upgraded the roster this season, trading everything to land Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns; this team is as “win now” as it gets. Even if that “win now” roster has notable flaws.

Who are the Knicks going to hire as a new head coach that puts them over the top? They are reportedly looking for a coach more willing to trust his bench (which should involve offseason moves to upgrade that bench, making it more trustworthy). Here are three names to watch.

Michael Malone

The dots are easy to connect: Malone is a native New Yorker (born in Queens), is represented by CAA (Rose’s former company with deep Knicks ties), and he has proven he can coach a championship team, taking Denver to its first-ever title. There should be no doubt that if the Knicks brought in Malone, he would keep the team near the top of the East.

Let go by Denver just before the end of the season, part of the conflict between him and also fired GM Calvin Booth was that Malone wasn’t trusting the youth on the roster and playing them enough. The sense was that he leaned too heavily on Nikola Jokic and the starters through the regular season, leading them to wear down. Sound familiar?

Malone is the biggest name and arguably the best coach available on the open market. He would do an outstanding job. But is Malone the upgrade the Knicks need, or just Thibodeau 2.0?

Jay Wright

Like Malone, the dots here are easy to connect: Wright coached Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges at Villanova, and while he was winning NCAA titles he drew the interest of a number of NBA teams trying to lure him to the professional ranks. His coaching style and preferred style of play fit the NBA.

The question here is simple: Does the former Villanova coach want the job? People who know him say no.

I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years. Based on every conversation we have had I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him. The difference is if they call me I will say yes. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) June 3, 2025

I’ve talked to Jay Wright several times about the possibility of coming out of retirement.



Each time he said he is ecstatic with his life right now and has no interest in coaching again.



It’s also very different coaching guys in college and coaching the same guys in the NBA. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 3, 2025

Johnnie Bryant

Bryant is not a household name, but if I were a betting man, this is where I would put my money.

Bryant was the Knicks’ associate head coach under Thibodeau from 2020 through 2024, when he was hired away to be the associate head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers under Kenny Atkinson, helping that team make a leap during the regular season. Bryant is currently one of the two finalists for the Phoenix Suns’ head coaching job (is it a coincidence that he’s up for another job and the Knicks make this move?). He was well-respected by Knicks players during his time in New York.

Bryant is a guy ready for his first NBA head coaching job, but should that job be in the bright lights of New York with a contending team? If the Knicks are trying to lure big names to come to New York via trade and sign an extension, do they want to play for an untested first-time head coach? Hiring Bryant is a massive risk by the Knicks, but it might be the right call.

Other longer-shot names to watch: Former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, UConn coach Dan Hurley, former Hornets head coach and current Pelicans assistant James Borego, Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn.

