In surprising move, Knicks fire Tom Thibodeau as head coach

Despite the Knicks reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years — and then team star Jalen Brunson sticking up for him — Tom Thibodeau has been fired as head coach of the New York Knicks.

The news comes just days after the Knicks finished their best playoff result in a quarter century. However, the franchise is focused on winning a title and believes that a ceiling has been reached, necessitating a new voice to lead the locker room, according to reports. The decision was made by team president Leon Rose, a close confidant of Thibodeau’s, with the support of owner James Dolan, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

The firing appeared to catch the Knicks players off guard.

Forever Grateful 🧡💙 Thank You! https://t.co/a81D5SST1d — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 3, 2025

Thibodeau built a winning foundation in New York. From 2001 through 2020, the Knicks made the playoffs four times and won one series series. Under Thibodeau the Knicks made the playoffs four of five seasons and won four playoff series.

Heading into these playoffs, there was a buzz in league circles that if New York got bounced in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Thibodeau’s job would be in jeopardy. However, after the team made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, and considering Thibodeau’s close ties to Rose and Brunson (all part of the CAA family), it was thought by many around the league that Thibs had earned another chance. That said, some close to the Knicks still had doubts about his job security.

The limitations exposed by the Pacers in the East finals were a combination of Rose and the front office not giving the Knicks enough of a bench and Thibodeau’s reluctance to trust players he did have, like Landry Shamet, who stepped up when called upon. The problem of constructing a roster that could not defend — a team that had to play the gutty but undersized Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns, whose defensive deficiencies were on full display in Game 6 — should not be placed on Thibodeau.

Among the early names to watch as a replacement are Michael Malone (who was just let go by Denver near the end of the season) and whispers of college coaches such as Jay Wright.