Suns coaching search reportedly down to two: Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant, Jordan Ott

Phoenix will be getting its next coach from 64-win Cleveland, a team that exceeded expectations this regular season (which didn’t exactly happen with the Suns).

Which coach from Kenny Atkinson’s staff remains to be seen, but the Suns are down to two finalists: Associate head coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant coach Jordan Ott, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and confirmed by other sources. Both will meet with the Suns’ hands-on owner (and decision maker) Mat Ishbia.

Both Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott will meet with owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan tomorrow and a final decision will be made this week. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 2, 2025

Ott has been an assistant coach in Atlanta, Brooklyn, and with the Los Angeles Lakers, and in Cleveland last year was the coach credited for Evan Mobley’s leap to All-NBA player. Ott also has the advantage of being a former video coordinator with Michigan State (where Ishbia played in college, the Suns are full of guys with Spartan ties). Bryant has been an assistant coach in Utah Jazz and New York.

Whichever man is hired, he will be the fourth Suns coach in the last four seasons. He takes over for Mike Budenhozer, who was fired following a massively disappointing 36-46 finish (the Suns failed to make even the play-in despite one of the highest payrolls in the league). This would be the first head coaching job for either candidate, and both are known for wanting players to show some grit and toughness (something the Suns felt they lacked last season).

Bryant or Ott will take over a roster that looks different from last season’s. Phoenix is expected to trade Kevin Durant and, if possible, Bradley Beal, then retool around Devin Booker (while getting under the second tax apron). The new coach will work under new Suns GM Brian Gregory, although Ishbia is hands-on and the ultimate decision-maker. What the Suns need more than just a new coach or general manager is an organizational philosophy and style of play where everyone in the franchise, starting with Ishbia, is on the same page and adheres to that plan for multiple years, acquiring players who fit the style. If the Suns need an example of what that looks like, the Indiana Pacers, who are still playing in the NBA Finals, may be the best example of executing a philosophy in the league right now.

