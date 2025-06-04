Tigers at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4, and the Tigers (40-22) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (19-42). Sawyer Gipson-Long is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Sean Burke for Chicago.

The White Sox leveled the series 1-1 yesterday after an 8-1 victory. Shane Smith picked up the win for the White Sox. He struck out six batters in 5.1 shutout innings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-200), White Sox (+165)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Sean Burke

Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long, first start of the season White Sox: Sean Burke, (3-6, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 5/30): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at White Sox

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 series

5 of the White Sox’s last 6 matchups with the Tigers have gone over the Total

The White Sox are showing a profit of 2.13 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Rate Field

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we place its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to determine a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: