Diamondbacks at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4 and the Diamondbacks (29-31) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (27-32). Merrill Kelly is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Chris Sale for Atlanta.

Arizona toppled Atlanta in Game 1 yesterday, 8-3, behind two homers from Ketel Marte and two from Corbin Carroll. The DBacks have won two straight games, which broke a four-game losing streak. The Braves have lost the past two games and three of the previous four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Braves

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: ARID, FDSNSO

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+144), Braves (-172)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Braves

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Merrill Kelly vs. Chris Sale

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly, (5-2, 3.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Braves: Chris Sale, (3-3, 3.06 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Braves

The Diamondbacks have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Braves’ last 4 games versus the Diamondbacks have gone over the Total

The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home games

