Devin Booker on Phoenix Suns: ‘Frustration level’s high’

  
Published January 1, 2025 12:33 PM

There are a lot of red flags flying around the Phoenix Suns right now. They have lost 6-of-7. If the postseason started today, as the No. 11 seed, the Suns would not even make the play-in, despite having the highest payroll in the NBA.

However this is the most concerning red flag: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have played just 197 minutes together this season (due to injuries) and have a -4.3 net rating in those minutes. All three started against the Grizzlies on New Year’s Eve and Memphis came out of the gate with an 11-2 run to open the game and never lost that lead. This game was Booker’s first one back after missing five games, and Bradley Beal never played after the first quarter due to a hip contusion.

After the game, Booker admitted the “frustration level’s high” with the team, as Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reported.

Coach Mike Budenholzer admitted these are challenging times for a team that came into the season with sky-high expectations.

Kevin Durant, for his part, says he needs to be the change he wants to see in 2025.

What needs to change in Phoenix is not hard to spot: The Suns have a bottom-10 defense (21st in the league using NBA.com stats, but that falls to 24th if you remove garbage time as is done at Cleaning the Glass). This is why there are rumors of Phoenix looking to possibly trade center Jusuf Nurkic, looking for a center who is more of a defensive anchor in the paint. That, however, is only going to take them so far, the perimeter defenders need to step up (and Royce O’Neale being out for at least 10 days with a sprained ankle does not help on that end).

Health will matter for this roster, too. This is not a deep team with much of a margin for error. It’s just very concerning that even when the big three have been healthy, the Suns continue to struggle.

