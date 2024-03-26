Domantas Sabonis records 54th consecutive double-double, breaking post-merger record

Domantas Sabonis has been the model of consistency this season — every night he gets his numbers, getting into double digits in points and rebounds.

Monday night against the 76ers, Sabonis had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists — his 54th consecutive double-double, passing Kevin Love for the longest streak since the 1976-77 NBA/ABA merger (the all-time belongs to Wilt Chamberlain at 227).

Domas sets the NBA single-season double-double streak record 👑 pic.twitter.com/YrEAzGN5EL — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 26, 2024

Kevin Love recognized the feat.

And counting…!!! Congrats to the new Double-Double 👑 https://t.co/GdrhDyvSTO — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 26, 2024

“It’s an honor,” Sabonis told NBC Sports Bay Area. “You’re in the history books in the NBA, the best league in the world. So obviously, it’s amazing, it’s a great feeling. But at the same time, I’m happy it’s over.

“These last couple of weeks, everyone’s been mentioning it, and I was out there just trying to play my game and help this team win.”

This was also Sabonis’ 25th triple-doubles this season, making him the fifth player all time to reach that mark in a single season (Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson).

Importantly for the Kings, they got the win over the 76ers in this one, 108-96, with Keegan Murray and De’Aaron Fox each scoring 23. The win keeps the Kings tied with the Mavericks for the 6/7 seed in the middle of a tight West (Sacramento currently has the tiebreaker over Dallas, up 2-0 in the season series, with two more games coming up against Dallas starting tonight, if Dallas wins both it comes down to conference record and Sacramento currently has a one-game lead there). The Kings are going to need another double-double out of Sabonis on Tuesday in that critical game against the Mavericks.

