 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
Tim Mickelson retiring as his brother’s caddie, Phil announces
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024 season
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtaniaddressesallegations_240326.jpg
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
nbc_pft_falconsowner_240326.jpg
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins
nbc_pft_hardknocks_240326.jpg
Playoff teams could be eligible for Hard Knocks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
Tim Mickelson retiring as his brother’s caddie, Phil announces
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024 season
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtaniaddressesallegations_240326.jpg
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
nbc_pft_falconsowner_240326.jpg
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins
nbc_pft_hardknocks_240326.jpg
Playoff teams could be eligible for Hard Knocks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Domantas Sabonis records 54th consecutive double-double, breaking post-merger record

  
Published March 26, 2024 10:10 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - March 25: Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings waves to the crowd after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis has been the model of consistency this season — every night he gets his numbers, getting into double digits in points and rebounds.

Monday night against the 76ers, Sabonis had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists — his 54th consecutive double-double, passing Kevin Love for the longest streak since the 1976-77 NBA/ABA merger (the all-time belongs to Wilt Chamberlain at 227).

Kevin Love recognized the feat.

“It’s an honor,” Sabonis told NBC Sports Bay Area. “You’re in the history books in the NBA, the best league in the world. So obviously, it’s amazing, it’s a great feeling. But at the same time, I’m happy it’s over.

“These last couple of weeks, everyone’s been mentioning it, and I was out there just trying to play my game and help this team win.”

This was also Sabonis’ 25th triple-doubles this season, making him the fifth player all time to reach that mark in a single season (Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson).

Importantly for the Kings, they got the win over the 76ers in this one, 108-96, with Keegan Murray and De’Aaron Fox each scoring 23. The win keeps the Kings tied with the Mavericks for the 6/7 seed in the middle of a tight West (Sacramento currently has the tiebreaker over Dallas, up 2-0 in the season series, with two more games coming up against Dallas starting tonight, if Dallas wins both it comes down to conference record and Sacramento currently has a one-game lead there). The Kings are going to need another double-double out of Sabonis on Tuesday in that critical game against the Mavericks.

Mentions
Domantas Sabonis.png Domantas Sabonis Kevin Love.png Kevin Love Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings