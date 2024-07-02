 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alec Bohm
July MLB Team Power Rankings: Phillies rise to the top, Astros and Mets gaining ground
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE04
Pogacar attacks in the Tour de France’s first big mountain stage and reclaims yellow jersey
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage4_finish_240702.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 4 finish
nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alec Bohm
July MLB Team Power Rankings: Phillies rise to the top, Astros and Mets gaining ground
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE04
Pogacar attacks in the Tour de France’s first big mountain stage and reclaims yellow jersey
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage4_finish_240702.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 4 finish
nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Donovan Mitchell ‘I’m not leaving,’ agrees to three-year, $150.3 million extension to stay with Cavaliers

  
Published July 2, 2024 12:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 07: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell made it clear: “I’m not leaving.”

Mitchell’s post essentially confirmed an Adrian Wojnarowski report that he had agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million extension with the Cavaliers. The final year of that extension is a player option, which will allow him to opt out when he reaches 10 years of service, when he could, in theory, re-sign again in Cleveland for five years, $380 million.

Mitchell’s re-signing was expected. The clearest sign of that: Amid all the rumors about Paul George, Klay Thompson and other summer moves, nobody in front offices was talking about Mitchell. They knew. Another sign Mitchell would return was when the Cavaliers fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff despite the team having won its first playoff series since LeBron James was in Cleveland. While GM Koby Altman may have been thinking it, he said after the season that Mitchell would be involved in offseason decisions, and with that there is no way a winning coach is fired and Kenny Atkinson is hired unless it’s something Mitchell wanted.

Mitchell, an All-Star, averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds a game last season, shooting 36.8% from 3. He remains the hub of the Cleveland offense and one of the game’s premiere shot creators.

The next question is what the team around him is going to look like. While Altman and the Cavaliers have said they plan to keep their core four players — Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen — together and bank on experience and a new coach to take them to the next level, Garland’s agent Rich Paul said he would talk with Altman about whether a Mitchell and Garland backcourt was the best fit.

The Cavaliers may run it back next season, but that puts a lot of pressure on Altman and Mitchell to do more with the same roster. This is especially true in the East, where New York and Philadelphia have upgraded and everyone is chasing Boston (the team that eliminated the Cavaliers in the playoffs).

Mentions
Donovan Mitchell.png Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers