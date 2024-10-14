 Skip navigation
Donte DiVincenzo chirps at Knicks bench, gets into it with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson after game

  
Published October 14, 2024 08:54 AM

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York, much of the focus was on KAT and how he felt going from the only team he ever played for, from a city he was entrenched in, to a new home.

There wasn’t much talk about Donte DiVincenzo, but he had feelings on this trade, too, and let them out when New York traveled to Minnesota for a preseason game Sunday.

First, DiVincenzo was barking at the Knicks bench, and it sounded like he said, “Thank you for the trade,” although he might have more jokingly said, “Can’t finish, right Thibs?” to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who was standing by the scorer’s table at that moment. Here is a clip of that moment without the broadcast sound, decide for yourself what you think he said.

The real fireworks came postgame when DiVincenzo got into it with Rick Brunson, a Knicks assistant coach and the father of Knicks star and DiVincenzo’s good friend Jalen Brunson. The usual friendly postgame handshakes saw the temperature climb a little. Cooler heads stepped in between them and cut off the conversation while it was still at that stage.

After the game, DiVincenzo talked about all of it, saying he was joking around with Thibodeau, but not so much with Brunson.

Jalen Brunson was asked about it postgame and brushed it off saying, “Two people talking, words of affirmation.” Tom Thibodeau went with a tried and true line of defense, “I didn’t see it. Two competitive guys. Stuff like that does happen.”

Minnestoa brushed away the Knicks’ interest in a trade for Towns for more than a year, until DiVincenzo became part of the offer. That’s when Minnesota moved, and so far the veteran guard has been everything they hoped for in the deal.

Circle your calendars for Dec. 19, that’s the first regular-season meeting between these teams, a game in Minnesota (where Towns will get a huge welcome in his return, he was beloved there).

