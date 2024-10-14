Donte DiVincenzo chirps at Knicks bench, gets into it with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson after game

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York, much of the focus was on KAT and how he felt going from the only team he ever played for, from a city he was entrenched in, to a new home.

There wasn’t much talk about Donte DiVincenzo, but he had feelings on this trade, too, and let them out when New York traveled to Minnesota for a preseason game Sunday.

First, DiVincenzo was barking at the Knicks bench, and it sounded like he said, “Thank you for the trade,” although he might have more jokingly said, “Can’t finish, right Thibs?” to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who was standing by the scorer’s table at that moment. Here is a clip of that moment without the broadcast sound, decide for yourself what you think he said.

Above the rim Donte talking to Knicks bench - regular then voice enhanced pic.twitter.com/cfZDlRofj9 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 14, 2024

The real fireworks came postgame when DiVincenzo got into it with Rick Brunson, a Knicks assistant coach and the father of Knicks star and DiVincenzo’s good friend Jalen Brunson. The usual friendly postgame handshakes saw the temperature climb a little. Cooler heads stepped in between them and cut off the conversation while it was still at that stage.

Donte DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson had to be separated after exchanging words 😳



This was Donte's first game back in New York following the trade to Minnesota pic.twitter.com/CDt72FzEkH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2024

After the game, DiVincenzo talked about all of it, saying he was joking around with Thibodeau, but not so much with Brunson.

As far as clip circulating of Donte at foul line, DiVincenzo said he was joking with Thibs about not being able to finish. Donte said he never said, "Thanks for trade." The stuff with Rick Brunson wasn't joking, however, including when he looked at Knicks bench (not at Thibs) and… — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) October 14, 2024

Jalen Brunson was asked about it postgame and brushed it off saying, “Two people talking, words of affirmation.” Tom Thibodeau went with a tried and true line of defense, “I didn’t see it. Two competitive guys. Stuff like that does happen.”

Minnestoa brushed away the Knicks’ interest in a trade for Towns for more than a year, until DiVincenzo became part of the offer. That’s when Minnesota moved, and so far the veteran guard has been everything they hoped for in the deal.

Donte DiVincenzo has very quickly become a favorite within the Timberwolves organization, drawing rave reviews from the top down for what he brings in skill set and mentality. Tonight only further cemented it in their eyes. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 14, 2024

Circle your calendars for Dec. 19, that’s the first regular-season meeting between these teams, a game in Minnesota (where Towns will get a huge welcome in his return, he was beloved there).

