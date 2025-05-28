Lydia Jacoby on break from swimming competition with eyes still on 2028 Olympics

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby will not swim at next week’s Toyota U.S. Championships as she extends a break since last June’s Olympic Trials.

“I’ve been taking a break from competition to focus on myself and life outside the pool — a reset that’s felt much needed,” was posted on Jacoby’s social media. “That said, this is not me stepping away from the sport for good — and definitely not from my Olympic dreams. 2028 is still very much on my mind.”

In 2021, Jacoby became the first Olympic swimmer from Alaska, then won the 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Games at age 17.

She placed third in the 100m breast at last June’s Olympic Trials, missing the team for Paris by 27 hundredths of a second.

Jacoby then announced last winter that she was accepted to study abroad in Madrid for the spring 2025 semester.

She swam for the University of Texas in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The U.S. Championships are June 3-7, live nightly on Peacock at 7 ET.