Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke headline Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships entry list

Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke lead a host of individual Olympic gold medalists entered in next week’s Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships.

Fellow individual gold medalists Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Simone Manuel and Lilly King are also entered in the meet in Indianapolis.

As are world record holders Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh.

Individual gold medalists Lydia Jacoby, Caeleb Dressel, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy are not on the entry lists posted Wednesday by USA Swimming. Murphy previously said he is taking a break from competition in 2025.

The preliminary entry deadline has passed, but the late entry deadline isn’t until the end of Sunday.

The meet airs live on Peacock from June 3-7, nightly at 7 ET.

The top two finishers per event — plus up to the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relay purposes — make the team for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August, should they meet a minimum qualifying time and the total roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender.