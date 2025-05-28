 Skip navigation
Suns’ head coaching search reportedly down to five final candidates, all would be first-time head coaches

  
Published May 28, 2025 02:45 PM

Phoenix went with someone new to the role — Brian Gregory — to be the team’s general manager, rather than going with a retread.

It appears the Suns will do the same thing with their head coach. Multiple reports have indicated that the Suns have narrowed their search for a new head coach down to five finalists, each of whom would be a first-time head coach in the league. This set of five was put out by the well-connected Phoenix radio reporter John Gambadoro and confirmed by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

The Phoenix Suns have at least five candidates advancing to the next round of interviews for their head coaching job, including Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant (Cavaliers), Sean Sweeney (Mavericks), Chris Quinn (Heat), and Dave Bliss (Thunder), league sources told @hoopshypeofficial.bsky.social.

Michael Scotto (@mikeascotto.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T02:52:54.023Z

Another report from the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin says Micah Nori, the Timberwolves’ lead assistant, also could be in the mix.

What each of those candidates has in common is that they have not yet been a head coach in the NBA. Each of them is well-respected around the league, and each has interviewed for several other NBA coaching jobs but has yet to be placed in the big chair.

The new coach will be the Suns’ fourth in the last four seasons and takes over for Mike Budenholzer in the wake of a disappointing 36-46 season that saw Phoenix finish outside even the play-in despite the highest payroll in the NBA. Beyond hiring a new coach, major roster changes are expected over the summer, starting with a trade of Kevin Durant and possibly Bradley Beal. The plan is to retool around Devin Booker, not tear down and rebuild but be competitive next season.

The challenge for Gregory and hands-on team owner Mat Ishbia is setting up an organizational culture, which flows into a style of play, and having the coach be the embodiment of that style. Whatever Gregory has in mind for retooling the roster, he needs a coach who is not only good at Xs and Os but can get the players to buy into that new system. A disconnect between the players and coaching staff was one of the problems in Phoenix last season, one that the new coach needs to change. It’s a lot on the plate for a first-time coach.

