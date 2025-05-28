Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 5 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 28

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

It’s Wednesday, May 28, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have a chance to clinch the series, win the West, and head to the NBA Finals with a win tonight.

In the last game, the Thunder were able to outlast a strong effort from the Timberwolves. They were led by a 40-point effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams was also spectacular, with 34 points and five assists.

Anthony Edwards, who only had 16 points in that game, will have to do more if he wants to fight off elimination.

The Timberwolves are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder live today

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Timberwolves (+282), Thunder (-358)

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 108.89, and the Thunder 113.32.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas is betting on Isaiah Hartenstein under 6.5 points...

Thomas: “With the Thunder deciding to go small more often, Hartenstein has seen his minutes dwindle. He’s only gone over this number once in this series. It was a game

where he was 6-8 and finished with 12 points. Even in the game where he saw 27 minutes, he still only went 3-5 and scored just six points.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Thunder on Wednesday

The Thunder have won five straight divisional matchups at home

The Thunder have scored 114 or more points in three of the four games in this series

The Thunder are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as home favourites

The Timberwolves have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with winning records

